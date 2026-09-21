India's Suchika Tariyal secured a historic bronze medal in the women's 60kg mixed martial arts event at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday. Tariyal's campaign ended in the semifinals, where she suffered a narrow defeat to Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo in a bout that went into overtime. The Indian fighter lost by the barest of margins, ending her hopes of reaching the gold-medal contest but confirming her place on the podium in MMA's Asian Games debut. Following the loss, an emotional Suchika broke down and decided to challenge the judges' decision.

As per the rules, an athlete who protests against a judging decision must pay a non-refundable fee of USD 100. In Suchika's case, the fee was paid by the Indian MMA Federation and coach Nikhil Kunder.

Normally, a bout is judged by a panel of three officials. However, in the event of an arbitration request, a jury comprising 10 members reviews the contest. The panel examined all available footage and eventually concluded that the fight between Suchika and Hui Hoon Teo had ended in a draw.

Why was Suchika given a bronze medal?

After determining that the bout was a draw, the jury applied the competition's tie-break rule, which states that the lighter fighter is declared the winner. Since Suchika weighed 700 grams more than her opponent, the decision went in Hui Hoon Teo's favour. As a result, Suchika missed out on a place in the final and had to settle for the bronze medal.

Despite the disappointment, the 36-year-old leaves Aichi-Nagoya with a landmark medal that marks a breakthrough for Indian MMA on the continental stage.

Tariyal entered the semifinals after producing a composed performance against Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarterfinals on Sunday. She secured a 2-0 victory, becoming the first Indian athlete to guarantee an Asian Games medal in MMA.

Her bronze is the latest achievement in a career defined by success across multiple combat disciplines. A national-level judoka, Tariyal represented India at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where she reached the bronze-medal bout, before competing in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games.

She later established herself at the top level of Jiu-Jitsu, winning a world title in fighting Jiu-Jitsu in 2024.

(With IANS Inputs)

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