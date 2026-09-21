Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 50m backstroke final at the Asian Games here on Monday, but the rest of the Indian swimmers endured a disappointing day, failing to make it beyond the heats. The two-time Olympian clocked 25.37 seconds, the same as Homer Abbasi of Iran, to finish third in his heat and joint-ninth overall to book his place in the final. Rishabh Das, who finished sixth in the men's 100m backstroke on Sunday, clocked 25.41 seconds to narrowly miss the final. He finished 11th overall and was the reserve.

In the men's 50m freestyle, Akash Mani and Geetesh Shah finished 26th and 28th respectively, while South Korea's Youngbeom Kim set a new Games record with 21.71 second effort.

Akash topped his heat in 23.43 seconds, while Geetesh clocked 23.57 seconds to finish last in his heat.

Danush Suresh too failed to qualify for the 100m backstroke final, finishing eighth in his heat and 22nd overall with a time of 1:03.46.

Sajan Prakash, Dhakshan Shashikumar, Vedaant Madhavan and Aneesh Sunil also failed to make the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final. The Indian quartet finished ninth among 13 teams in 7:24.32.

The top eight swimmers or teams qualify for the finals.

India Lose To Japan In Sepaktakraw

The Indian men's sepaktakraw team squandered a one-match lead to lose 1-2 to hosts Japan in the its opening Group B regu event fixture on Monday.

India had started on a bright note, winning the first match 15-13, 15-9 but couldn't keep up as Japan mounted a comeback.

India fought hard but went down 2-1 (12-15, 15-17, 11-15) in the second match before surrendering the third one 2-0 (9-15, 12-15).

India will next face Malaysia in its second group-stage match on Tuesday.

At the previous edition in Hangzhou, India won a bronze in the women's team regu event.

Sepak Takraw, which directly translates to kick the ball, has been part of the Games program since 1990. India has participated in it since the 2006 edition and is slowly catching up with South East Asian countries, where the sport has a huge following.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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