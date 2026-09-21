Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena's promising campaign in the Asian Games soft tennis mixed doubles event came to an end in the round of 16 after a hard-fought 2-5 loss to Philippines' Christy Sanosa and Sherwin Ray Nuguit in Nagoya on Monday. The Indian pair went down 4-2, 2-4, 2-4, 3-5, 2-4, 5-3, 6-8. Earlier, Tiwari and Meena had won two of their three matches in the Group B round-robin league to finish second with four points and qualify for the knockout stage.

South Korea topped the group with six points.

India began their campaign with a resounding 5-0 win over Cambodia at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Centre.

They followed it with a 4-1 win over Mongolia.

Their only group-stage defeat came against South Korea, who prevailed 5-1.

Tiwari and Meena lost the opening three games 1-4, 2-4, 2-4 before fighting back to win the fourth 5-7, but South Korea closed out the tie by taking the next two games 4-1, 5-3.

Soft tennis is a Japanese variation of the traditional and more popular sport of lawn tennis. The balls used in this event are made of soft rubber and the racquets are also significantly lighter.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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