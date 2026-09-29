Men's cricket has had a strange journey in the Asian Games 2026 so far. Though the names of the four semifinalists have been decided, the top four were decided without a single quarter-final being held. Matches involving India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were all washed out, prompting these four teams to progress purely on the basis of rankings. As the tournament entered its penultimate stage, a Malaysian cricketer shared a funny yet heartbreaking post, narrating how his team's 3-year preparation to play against a Test team was washed out.

Taking to social media, Malaysia's Virandeep Singh, said how tough it is to be an Associate cricketer, as opportunities to play against top teams are rare. And when such opportunities get taken away, it becomes even more heartbreaking.

"Was in my towel when our quarter-finals vs Bangladesh was called off, sad we could not even make it to the ground. Waited 3 years for another opportunity to play against a Test nation, but not meant to be I guess. Associate cricket is tough, lol," the cricketer wrote on social media.

Malaysia were supposed to play against Bangladesh in their quarter-final match, but it was washed out without a ball being bowled. The Bangla Tigers then qualified for the semifinal, courtesy of superior rankings.

Was in my towel when our quarter finals vs Bangladesh was called off sad we couldn't even make it to the ground. Waited 3 years for another opportunity to play against a test nation but not meant to be I guess. associate cricket is tough, lol #AsianGames2026 https://t.co/mTaMCMS8zt pic.twitter.com/B2wM94f8pZ — Virandeep Singh (@viran23) September 29, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, Sri Lanka's last-eight fixture against Nepal was also abandoned without a toss due to rain.

On Monday, the first quarter-final between Pakistan and Hong Kong was washed out. Later, the second quarterfinal between India and Afghanistan was also washed out.

As the higher-placed sides in the ICC rankings, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, India and Pakistan progressed to the semifinals without taking the field. Nepal and Malaysia Afghanistan and Hong Kong have been knocked out.

India will now face Sri Lanka, while Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the semifinal, scheduled for Thursday.

Notably, the last five games in the competition have had four washouts without the toss taking place, and one was abandoned after 15 overs.

Not a ball has been bowled in Nisshin since Saturday, when Nepal had raced to 149 for 4 in 15 overs against the hosts Japan before rain washed the game out.

With IANS Inputs

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