Tajinderpal Singh Toor's bid for a hat-trick of Asian Games gold medals ended in silver as the Indian shot putter battled tricky wet conditions in Nagoya on Saturday. Toor produced a best throw of 20.64m to finish second and claim his third successive Asian Games medal. Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise took the gold with a Games record throw of 20.81m, bettering Toor's previous mark of 20.75m set in 2018. Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Tolu won the bronze with an effort of 20.48m. The silver adds to Toor's gold medals from Jakarta in 2018 and Hangzhou in 2022, but it also saw his Games record fall as Tayebise bettered the 20.75m mark he had set eight years ago.

Toor said he had entered the competition confident of producing his best effort and reaching the 21m mark, but was left disappointed with his performance.

"I was aiming for a hat-trick of gold medals. My body was feeling good, and I was going strong. I was confident that I could throw my best till the sixth attempt and achieve 21m. So, I am a bit disappointed and not satisfied with my performance," the Punjab athlete told reporters.

The Indian said the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had backed him to win gold, but he was nevertheless happy to return with a medal.

"AFI placed confidence in me and told me to give my best and that I had the capacity to win gold. I could not do it, but I won a silver for India, and a medal is a medal," said Toor, whose personal best mark is 21.77m, set in 2023.

The 31-year-old Toor also revealed that he had been dealing with minor injuries in the build-up to the Games.

"For the last three months, I had been facing issues with minor injuries. With the rain, it was also difficult to have a proper grip, and there is always a fear of slipping while making the turn," he said.

Asked who motivates him, Toor said the biggest push has to come from within.

"No one can motivate you. You have to motivate yourself and pick yourself up," he said.

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