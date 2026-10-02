A dominant Sujeet Kalkal powered into the men's 65kg semifinals with a pair of commanding victories, including a technical superiority win over Iran's Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi, while three other Indians suffered opening-round defeats in the Asian Games wrestling competition on Friday. Sujeet first overcame Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai 9-3 before producing a clinical performance against Abbas in the quarterfinal to seal his place in the last four. Sujeet was given an early scare by Zazai, who immediately scored two points and then pushed the Indian out to take a 3-0 lead. The Indian, however, quickly turned the bout around with a push-out (PO) and a shoulder throw to move ahead 5-3.

He then added four more points with another throw and a roll to complete a 9-3 victory and progress to the quarterfinals.

Against Abbas, Sujeet made his intentions clear within the opening 20 seconds, executing a shoulder throw from a standing position. He was initially awarded four points, but the move was revised to two as Abbas did not land in a danger position.

Sujeet soon came close to securing a fall, but Abbas managed to escape, with the Indian adding two more points.

When the Iranian attempted a leg attack, Sujeet countered effectively to move 6-0 ahead. Abbas struggled to mount any sustained attack as the Indian repeatedly thwarted his attempts with headlocks.

Sujeet converted another right-leg attack into points to take an imposing 8-0 lead at the end of the first period.

The Indian needed little time in the second period, executing another takedown to complete a 10-0 technical superiority win and book his place in the semifinals.

Sujeet will next face home favourite and Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka for a place in the gold-medal bout.

Earlier, young Indian wrestler Dipanshi Phogat suffered a 0-10 technical superiority defeat to Japan's Yui Susaki in the women's 50kg pre-quarterfinal.

Rajat Ruhal also exited the men's 125kg competition after losing his pre-quarterfinal 3-8 to Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbek.

Priya Malik was beaten 1-6 by Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the women's 76kg pre-quarterfinal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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