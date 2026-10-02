Ace Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda will be the women's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Asian Games on Sunday after capping a remarkable campaign with two gold medals and a team silver to emerge as one of the most successful athletes at the continental showpiece. The 27-year-old, who returned to India a day after winning her third medal -- a gold in the trap mixed team event alongside Kynan Chenai -- will travel back to Nagoya on Saturday morning to lead the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony.

"She is returning to Nagoya tomorrow morning to be the woman flag bearer. The decision on the male flag bearer will be taken tomorrow," deputy chef de mission Anjali Bhagwat said on Friday.

Bhagwat was present at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium to watch the women's hockey final between India and China.

Neeru enjoyed a stellar campaign in Nagoya, winning the women's individual trap gold before combining with Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat to clinch silver in the women's team event.

She then partnered Chenai to win the trap mixed team gold on the penultimate day of the shooting competition, taking her medal tally to three.

Her two gold medals and a silver made her one of India's standout performers at the Games, capping a historic campaign for the shooter, who had also won the women's trap gold at the ISSF World Cup in Lonato earlier this year

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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