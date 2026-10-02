Indian boxers delivered a sensational hat-trick of gold medals at the Asian Games, with Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) producing contrasting but stirring performances in their respective finals in Nishio, Japan, on Friday. Lovlina and Parveen ended a 12-year wait by joining legendary MC Mary Kom in the select group of Indian women boxers to have won Asian Games gold. The Manipuri had claimed the flyweight (51kg) title at the 2014 Games in Incheon. Lovlina defeated China's Ziyi Bao 5-0 on her 29th birthday to upgrade the silver she had won at the last edition.

After winning the gold medal, Lovlina spoke to NDTV in an exclusive interview. Here are the excerpts:

Interviewer: Well, I am with the Asian Games champion in 75kg boxing, Lovlina Borgohain. Hi, Lovlina. Even before I congratulate you, many, many happy returns of the day. Happy birthday.

Lovlina Borgohain: Thank you.

Interviewer: What is the story of this medal? Every medal comes with a story. What is the story behind this medal?

Lovlina Borgohain: The story behind this medal is... First of all, I didn't come here with very high expectations. But I had one thing in mind, that I wanted to enjoy my game. Because I feel that if we enjoy our game, the result will naturally be good. Everyone works hard, there is no lack of hard work, and everyone supports us too. But having belief in oneself is essential. Somewhere, I maintained that belief and didn't think about anything else this time. My focus was solely on my game, with no distractions. I just wanted to win and change the colour of the medal. Plus, there was a very positive environment because Japan is lucky for me.

Interviewer: Absolutely, Japan is lucky for you. A lot of people were saying that you now have two Asian Games medals, which even Mary Kom doesn't have. In that context, how do you view these comparisons with Mary Kom, or people calling your achievement greater than Mary Kom's?

Lovlina Borgohain: I feel no one should compare anyone with anyone else, and it's not even possible to do so. Everyone has their own journey, their own story. Everyone faces their own struggles personally. So I don't want to compare myself. She is a legend. We just try our best, that's all.

Interviewer: Lovlina, today's match was against the Chinese boxer. She is 21 years old. Do you feel your height gave you a bit of an advantage, allowing you to keep her at a distance and fight at long range?

Lovlina Borgohain: I think more than height, my experience mattered. The opponent was very tough, young, and was coming at me relentlessly without overthinking. Controlling and handling her was very difficult for me. At that moment, my willpower, along with all the hard work from training, came into play. I feel my experience really helped me through.

Interviewer: What was the magic moment in this bout?

Lovlina Borgohain: I think it was my mindset.

Interviewer: Okay. And on your way here, you defeated a world champion, who was a 69kg world champion, even though you box in 75kg. Did it feel like you had already taken care of a world champion, so coming here, you could handle whoever came your way?

Lovlina Borgohain: I didn't analyse the opponent that much because I just wanted to play my game and I had confidence in myself. Regardless of who was in front of me, whether a world champion or an Olympic medallist, I didn't think about it. I just thought that I had to give my best, and whatever the result, I would accept it.

Interviewer: Moving from 69kg to 75kg, what was that adjustment like? Was it difficult, easy, or how was it?

Lovlina Borgohain: Since 69kg was no longer there in 2024, I had to move up to 75kg. But even after moving to 75kg, my performance remained good. My last Asian Games medal was also in 75kg. I also became world champion in 75kg. So yes, initially there were a few difficulties adjusting because when you move up a weight class, you need to be physically fitter as you tend to become a bit slower, and you also need to be stronger mentally. There were issues in the beginning, but now I have adjusted to 75kg. I have no problems now. I can eat well and train well. I do control my weight a couple of days before competition, but I am able to give my 100% in 75kg.

Interviewer: Today, after becoming the Asian champion, what are you craving to eat?

Lovlina Borgohain: Right now, I am really craving home-cooked food. I want to eat Assamese food.

Interviewer: Anything in particular? Have you ordered anything?

Lovlina Borgohain: No, no. I'll only be able to eat it after going back to Assam. It won't be available here.

Interviewer: One final question. The chief of your boxing federation was saying that the last few years have been very tough for you. Can you tell us, can you talk to our viewers about what you do during tough times and how you sail through them?

Lovlina Borgohain: I feel that when times come when we feel like we've lost everything, restarting from that point, maintaining continuity, having the mindset that "we can do it again", and making that bounce-back happen takes time, but it happens. Most importantly, living in the present moment is what matters most. That's what I was doing. I was just enjoying every moment, even during this tough period, without any expectations.

Interviewer: Well, living in the moment, that's the biggest lesson. Thank you very much, Lovlina, and happy birthday once again.

Lovlina Borgohain: Thank you so much.

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