President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian athletes Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, Ancy Sojan, Harita Bhadra, and squash players Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh for their medal-winning performances in their respective disciplines at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday. Sarvesh Kushare won silver in the men's high jump final, clearing 2.25m to finish second. In a post on X, the President congratulated Kushare on winning the silver medal and wished him continued success. "Heartiest congratulations to Sarvesh Anil Kushare on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's High Jump at the Asian Games 2026. May you continue to soar higher, rise to every new challenge with confidence and achieve many more successes in your sporting journey," the post read.

Heartiest congratulations to Sarvesh Anil Kushare on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's High Jump at the Asian Games 2026.



May you continue to soar higher, rise to every new challenge with confidence and achieve many more successes in your sporting journey. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 27, 2026

Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar clinched the bronze medal in the decathlon at the Asian Games, finishing with an impressive total of 7,934 points.

Congratulating Shankar, President Murmu praised his achievement across the demanding 10-discipline event and said, "Warm congratulations to Tejaswin Shankar on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Decathlon at the Asian Games 2026. It is commendable to excel across ten demanding disciplines that test speed, strength, endurance and skill. May you continue to rise to every challenge and achieve many more proud moments for India."

Warm congratulations to Tejaswin Shankar on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Decathlon at the Asian Games 2026.



It is commendable to excel across ten demanding disciplines that test speed, strength, endurance and skill. May you continue to rise to every challenge and… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 27, 2026

Ancy Sojan, on the other hand, clinched the silver medal in the women's long jump final, finishing with a best effort of 6.53m on Sunday. Sojan missed out on gold by just two centimetres, with China's Huang Yingying taking the top spot with a jump of 6.55m.

President Murmu congratulated Ancy Sojan on winning the silver medal in the women's long jump and praised her skill and determination.

"Heartiest congratulations to Ancy Sojan on securing the Silver Medal in the Women's Long Jump event at the Asian Games 2026. Your performance in a thrilling final is a testament to your skill and determination. May you continue to scale greater heights," she said.

Harita Bhadra also clinched a bronze medal in the women's 200m final, clocking 23.20 seconds to finish third on Sunday. Singapore's Shanti Pereira won the gold medal with a time of 22.78 seconds, while China's Chen Yujie secured silver in 22.93 seconds.

The President congratulated Harita Bhadra on winning the bronze medal, praising her memorable performance in a competitive race.

"Warm congratulations to Harita Bhadra on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 200 Metres event at the Asian Games 2026. In a highly competitive race, you held your ground to secure a memorable finish. May you continue to pursue excellence," she said.

In squash, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh both secured silver medals after finishing runners-up in the men's and women's singles events, respectively. Abhay lost to Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles final, while Anahat went down to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles gold-medal match.

President Murmu congratulated Anahat on the silver-medal win and praised her historic achievement as the first Indian woman to win a singles medal in squash at the Asian Games.

"My warmest congratulations to Anahat Singh on winning the Silver Medal in Women's Singles Squash at the Asian Games 2026. By becoming the first Indian woman to win a singles medal in squash at the Games, you have etched your name in history. May your racquet continue to produce many more winning moments and inspire the youth," she said on X.

Praising Abhay Singh, the President said, "Heartiest congratulations to Abhay Singh on winning the Silver Medal in Men's Singles Squash at the Asian Games 2026. Your composure and determination on court have contributed to this remarkable achievement. May you continue to excel in the sport."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also congratulated the Indian athletes.

Regarding Sojan, PM Modi said her "strong and spirited performance" had brought immense joy to the nation.

"Congratulations to Ancy Sojan on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's Long Jump at the Asian Games! Hers has been a strong and spirited performance that has brought immense joy to the nation. May she keep achieving greater success in the coming times," PM Modi posted on X.

Congratulations to Ancy Sojan on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's Long Jump at the Asian Games! Hers has been a strong and spirited performance that has brought immense joy to the nation. May she keep achieving greater success in the coming times: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Gyggbw75SF — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 27, 2026

The Prime Minister also congratulated Bhadra, saying India was proud of her achievement.

"A fantastic Bronze for Harita Bhadra in the Women's 200m at the Asian Games! Making her Asian Games debut, she raced with confidence and determination to secure a well-deserved place on the podium. Congratulations to her on this wonderful achievement. India is proud of her," he said.

The PM also lavished praise on Anahat and Abhay.

"Congratulations to @abhaysinghk98 on winning the Silver Medal in Men's Singles Squash at the Asian Games! His skill and determination have made India proud. This achievement reflects the hard work he has put in over the years. Best wishes to him for the journey ahead," PM Modi said.

About teen sensation Anahat, the PM posted, "A splendid Silver for @Anahat_Singh13! Her performance in the Women's Singles Squash at the Asian Games has been impressive. She has shown tremendous skill, notably while competing against some of the finest players. May she continue to scale new heights and bring many more laurels to India."

PM Modi also had words of appreciation for Kushare and bronze medallist in the women's 3000m steeplechase, Parul Chaudhary.

"A historic Silver for Sarvesh Kushare in the Men's High Jump at the Asian Games! With a superb effort, he has ended India's five-decade wait for a medal in this event. It is truly a memorable achievement powered by perseverance and determination," PM Modi said of Kushare.

"A brilliant performance by Parul Chaudhary to win Bronze in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase at the Asian Games! Making the achievement even more special, she clocked a personal best on her way to the podium. Her dedication and perseverance have made India proud. Best wishes for her endeavours ahead."

India has bagged 37 medals so far, including four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze medals.

(With agency inputs)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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