The Indian men's golf team finished sixth at the Asian Games 2026 following the conclusion of the fourth and final round at the Kasugai Country Club East Course in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday. The Indian men's team, consisting of Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu, totalled 18-under 542 to finish sixth. China won the gold medal with a total of 28-under 532, while South Korea took silver at 26-under 534 and Japan claimed bronze at 23-under 537. In the men's individual competition, the Indian duo of Saptak Talwar (66-68-71-66) and Veer Ahlawat (71-68-65-67) finished tied for sixth at nine-under 271.

Saptak's four-under 66 in the final round featured six birdies and a double bogey, while Veer's three-under 67 included five birdies and two bogeys. Yuvraj Sandhu (71-69-71-70) carded an even-par 70 in the final round to finish tied for 24th at one-over 281.

South Korea's Joohyung Kim captured the gold medal after ending the week at 18-under 262.

There was a playoff for the silver and bronze medals after Japan's Kazuki Higa, Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana and China's Wenyi Ding finished tied at 15-under 265. Higa eventually claimed the silver medal, while Kaewkanjana took bronze.

Pranavi Urs wins women's gold

The Indian women's golf team enjoyed a memorable campaign, with Pranavi Urs (66-63-66-70) creating history by winning the individual gold medal and becoming the first Indian woman golfer to achieve the feat at the Asian Games.

Urs closed with an even-par 70 featuring three birdies and a triple bogey to finish at 15-under 265, one stroke clear of the chasing pack.

Urs' performance also helped India secure the silver medal in the women's team event alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. India finished second in the team competition at 14-under 546, eight shots behind gold medallists China.

Overall, India had won seven golf medals before the 2026 edition, including three gold and four silver medals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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