Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain sealed her place in the 75kg final, but Priya Ghanghas and Kapil Pokhariya signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. Last edition's silver medallist, Lovlina eked out a 3-2 split-decision win over reigning 70kg world champion Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan in the 75kg semifinal bout. With the win, she became the first Indian woman boxer to reach back-to-back Asian Games finals, assuring the country of at least a silver medal.

However, 20-year-old Priya, making her Games debut, went down 1-4 to the much more experienced Yang Chengyu of China in a bruising 60kg semifinal bout.

Another Indian debutant, Kapil, went down by a similar 1-4 margin to reigning world champion Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in his 90kg semifinal, settling for bronze.

Indian boxers have bettered their performance from the last edition (one silver and three bronze medals) by ensuring a six-medal haul this time.

Alongside Lovlina, Parveen Hooda (65kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) will fight for gold on Friday.

Meanwhile, super-heavyweight boxer Narender Berwal, Priya and Kapil signed off with bronze medals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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