Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar boarded the flight to Japan for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, aiming for a gold medal in his second appearance in the Continental Games. Though he managed to win only a bronze in the men's 87kg category on Wednesday, he was proud of his effort, as he managed that after his return to action following knee surgery.

And the first person he called after winning the medal in Nagoya was his mother, as it was her blessings and support that helped him go through the rehabilitation.

“Winning a medal for India means a lot to me. I came here with the aim of winning gold for the country, so I know there is more I could have done, but I'm proud to have returned from my injury and stood on the podium. After my knee surgery, IIS supported me throughout my rehabilitation and helped me come back stronger.

"The first person I called after winning was my mother. I'm really thankful for the blessings and support from everyone. I can't wait to go back and celebrate this win with her.” said Sunil

Sunil Kumar produced a dominant display to secure bronze in the men's 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling event at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday, overpowering the Philippines' Callum Johnston Roberts 9-0 by technical superiority.

The victory not only earned Sunil a second consecutive Asian Games bronze but also etched his name in the record books. The 27-year-old became the first Indian wrestler to win two Greco-Roman wrestling medals at the Asian Games.

Returning to the podium after taking bronze in the same category at Hangzhou 2022, Sunil needed barely one round to settle the contest at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre. He immediately took control, throwing Roberts over twice in the opening exchanges to collect four points. A further point for passivity soon followed, leaving the Indian with a 5-0 advantage barely 90 seconds into the bout.

Sunil showed no signs of easing off. He capitalised on another passivity sequence to take his opponent down and stretch the lead to 7-0, leaving Roberts struggling to find an answer to the Indian's relentless attacks. The end came shortly afterwards. Sunil executed another scoring move to add two more points and reach the nine-point winning margin required for technical superiority, bringing the contest to an emphatic conclusion.

With IANS inputs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi