India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey Semi-Final LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026 LIVE Telecast: Another chapter in one of international hockey's most storied rivalries will unfold on Thursday when defending champions India face Pakistan in the first semifinal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, with a place in the gold-medal match on the line. India enter the contest unbeaten and with momentum firmly behind them after topping Pool A with five wins from five. The second semifinal will see Malaysia take on South Korea. The defending champions opened their campaign with a 13-1 demolition of Indonesia before following it up with a 16-1 victory over Sri Lanka. India then defeated South Korea 8-2, their biggest Asian Games win over the Koreans, before recording a 2-0 victory against hosts Japan in their most closely fought pool encounter. (India vs Pakistan hockey live updates)

India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Pakistan men's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs Pakistan men's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Wednesday, October 1 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan men's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs Pakistan men's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.

What time will the India vs Pakistan men's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs Pakistan men's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan men's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Pakistan men's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan men's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Pakistan men's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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