India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey Semi-Final, Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: India have taken a 2-0 lead in the first quarter with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring from penalty corners against Pakistan. Before the match, the players of the two teams indulged in high-fives too unlike men's cricket games of late. India's attack has been terrific in this Asian Games with Dilpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek on song. For Pakistan, Sufiyan Khan is their top pick and will have the responsibility to score the goals. India are unbeaten in the competition so far and have momentum on their side after topping Pool A with five wins from five games. The defending champions opened their campaign with a 13-1 demolition of Indonesia before following it up with a 16-1 victory over Sri Lanka. India then defeated South Korea 8-2, their biggest Asian Games win over the Koreans, before recording a 2-0 victory against hosts Japan in their most closely fought pool encounter. They completed the group stage in emphatic fashion, shutting out Bangladesh 10-0. (Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally)

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games 2026 IND vs PAK Men's Hockey Semi-Final LIVE Updates