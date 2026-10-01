India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey Semi-Final, Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: India have taken a 2-0 lead in the first quarter with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring from penalty corners against Pakistan. Before the match, the players of the two teams indulged in high-fives too unlike men's cricket games of late. India's attack has been terrific in this Asian Games with Dilpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek on song. For Pakistan, Sufiyan Khan is their top pick and will have the responsibility to score the goals. India are unbeaten in the competition so far and have momentum on their side after topping Pool A with five wins from five games. The defending champions opened their campaign with a 13-1 demolition of Indonesia before following it up with a 16-1 victory over Sri Lanka. India then defeated South Korea 8-2, their biggest Asian Games win over the Koreans, before recording a 2-0 victory against hosts Japan in their most closely fought pool encounter. They completed the group stage in emphatic fashion, shutting out Bangladesh 10-0. (Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally)
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games 2026 IND vs PAK Men's Hockey Semi-Final LIVE Updates
IND vs PAK Hockey Semi-Final LIVE Score: Dilpreet's Goal Disallowed
In the 7th minute, its seemed like Dilpreet scored at the near post on the right but Pakistan go for a referral. Pakistan wanted to check for a back stick. The hockey players are not allowed to use that part of the stick in the D. Referral showed it was a backstick. No goal.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Updates: GOAL!!!!!
After four missed chances, Harmanpreet Singh gets one inside the Pakistan net from penalty corner. The ball passed in between Pakistan goalkeeper's pads. This is the Indian captain's ninth goal of the Asian Games 2026.
IND vs PAK Hockey Semi-Final LIVE Score: PC For India
Harmanpreet Singh fails to score from the first penalty corner. The ball hits the first rusher of Pakistan. India get a second penalty corner. India take the referral and is awarded another PC. However, the ball is deflected by the Pakistan goalkeeper Harmanpreet.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Updates: Penalty corner for India
India are on the attack here, though Pakistan made the first circle entry. Germanpreet Singh made an aerial move, it leads to nothing. But India get a penalty corner.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Updates: Match starts
It's time for the national anthems. The team high-five before the high-voltage clash. 'Ghana muqabla' says the commentator. It truly is!
IND vs PAK Hockey Semi-Final LIVE Score: Pakistan's Starting XI
Asian Games Men's Hockey Semi-Final LIVE: India's Starting XI Out
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Key players for India
Pakistan will have to deal with a solid Indian attack today! Dilpreet Singh, with nine goals, is joint-second on the tournament’s scoring chart, while Abhishek and captain Harmanpreet Singh have eight each. Harmanpreet’s penalty-corner drag-flicks will once again be a key weapon, particularly against a Pakistan side boasting a prolific specialist of its own.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Updates: Pakistan's record
Pakistan registered convincing victories over Thailand (9-0), Uzbekistan (5-1), China (3-0) and Oman (7-2) before a narrow 4-5 defeat to Malaysia dropped them into second place in Pool B
and set up Thursday’s semifinal.
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IND vs PAK Hockey Semi-Final LIVE Score: Flawless India
India have been flawless in the group stages. They have scored 49 goals and conceded four so far. On their way to the semi-finals, India beat Indonesia (13-1), Sri Lanka (16-1), South Korea (8-2), Japan (2-0).
Asian Games Men's Hockey Semi-Final LIVE: Recent record
India have dominated Pakistan in recent times on the hockey turf. India have not lost to Pakistan since the 2016 South Asian Games final, and Thursday's encounter offers the defending champions another opportunity to maintain that unbeaten run in a major international competition.