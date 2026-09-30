India's Schedule at Asian Games 2026, October 1: India begin the 12th day of the Asian Games 2026 aiming to win more medals. In focus will be the men's hockey semi-final between India and Pakistan. While the India women's team has already set up a summit clash against China in the gold-medal match, the men's team will also be eager to register a win and reach the final. Shreyas Iyer and Co. will also be in action on Thursday as India take on Sri Lanka in their cricket semi-final.

India's Schedule at Asian Games 2026, October 1:

Archery

5:30 a.m.: Chikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah (Indonesia) in the compound women's individual quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and final (if she qualifies).

9:47 a.m.: Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Chen Chieh-lun in the compound men's individual quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and final (if he qualifies).

Cricket

10:00 a.m.: India vs Sri Lanka, men's semi-final.

Golf

10:10 a.m.: Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu in men's individual stroke play and men's team Round 2.

Hockey

1:00 p.m.: India vs Pakistan, men's semi-final.

Judo

7:30 a.m. onwards: Yamini Mourya in women's 57kg quarter-final bouts; Inunganbi Takhellambam in women's 70kg.

Canoe Slalom

7:36 a.m.: Shikha Chauhan in women's kayak single semi-final, followed by the final (if she qualifies).

Rugby Sevens

8:50 a.m.: India vs Hong Kong, women's group match.

3:50 p.m.: India vs China, women's group match.

Sailing

7:30 a.m.: Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Saravanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in girls' dinghy, men's skiff, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's skiff races.

Sepak Takraw

5:30 a.m. onwards: India in men's quadrant Group A matches.

Shooting

6:10 a.m.: Anish Bhanwala in 25m rapid-fire pistol men's individual qualification Stage 2 and team final.

12:00 p.m.: Anish Bhanwala in the 25m rapid-fire pistol men's individual final (if he qualifies).

Sport Climbing

4:42 p.m.: Deepu Mallesh in men's speed quarter-finals, followed by medal races.

Squash

7:00 a.m.: India vs Hong Kong, women's team semi-final.

1:00 p.m.: India vs Malaysia, men's team semi-final.

Taekwondo

5:30 a.m. onwards: Roopa Bayor in women's individual poomsae semi-final, followed by the gold-medal contest (if she qualifies).

Tennis

TBD: Sumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing (China), men's singles quarter-final.

Track Cycling

6:30 a.m.: Harshveer Singh Sekhon in men's omnium scratch race, followed by medal races.

7:00 a.m.: Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina in women's sprint qualification, followed by medal races.

12:18 p.m.: Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh in the women's madison final (medal event).

Volleyball

6:30 a.m.: India vs Pakistan, men's quarter-final.

Wrestling

7:22 a.m.: Aman vs Borgil Tuvshinbaatar (Mongolia) in men's Greco-Roman 77kg Round of 16, followed by quarter-finals and medal bouts (if he qualifies).

7:32 a.m.: Mansi vs Irina Kuznetsova (Kazakhstan) in women's 62kg Round of 16, followed by quarter-finals and medal bouts (if she qualifies).

7:55 a.m.: Sumit in men's Greco-Roman 60kg quarter-finals and medal bouts (if he qualifies).

8:19 a.m.: Nitesh vs Amanberdi Agamammedov (Turkmenistan) in men's Greco-Roman 97kg quarter-finals and medal bouts (if he qualifies).

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