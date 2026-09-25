Kabaddi Semi-Finals Live Score Asian Games 2026: The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams will look to secure places in the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games 2026. While the women's team takes on Nepal at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium, the men's team will square off against Thailand later in the day at the same venue. Both Indian teams are defending champions, having won gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games three years ago. The men's and women's team entered the semi-finals after resounding wins over Chinese Taipei and Japan in their Group A fixtures. (Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates)
Asian Games Kabaddi Live: Slender lead for India!
India continue to hold the upper hand midway through the first half, leading Nepal 14-8. Bonus points have played a key role in the defending champions' start, with India collecting four compared to Nepal's one. However, Nepal have hit back with a crucial super tackle on Sonali, earning two valuable points to reduce the deficit. India still lead comfortably, 15-10.
Asian Games Kabaddi Live: Early lead for India!
India have made a bright start to the semi-final, combining sharp raiding with disciplined defending to open up an early 4-1 lead against Nepal. The defending champions look in control at the moment, asserting themselves on both sides of the mat.
Asian Games Kabaddi Live: Men's team in action later!
The Indian men's team will also be in action later in the day, taking on Thailand in the second semi-final. With both the men's and women's teams already assured of at least bronze medals, India's kabaddi contingent will be aiming to go all the way and turn those guaranteed podium finishes into gold medals.
Asian Games Kabaddi Live: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Nepal women's kabaddi semi-final at the Asian Games 2026. Defending champions India will be favourites to secure a place in the final as they take on Nepal at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium.