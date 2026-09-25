Kabaddi Semi-Finals Live Score Asian Games 2026: The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams will look to secure places in the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games 2026. While the women's team takes on Nepal at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium, the men's team will square off against Thailand later in the day at the same venue. Both Indian teams are defending champions, having won gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games three years ago. The men's and women's team entered the semi-finals after resounding wins over Chinese Taipei and Japan in their Group A fixtures. (Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates)