Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates: India will look to add more medals to their tally of 17 as the sixth day of action gets underway in Aichi-Nagoya. The nation's shooters, who have not had a good tournament so far, will aim to turn their fortunes around. They will be targeting podium finishes in the pistol mixed team event and men's 50m rifle 3 positions. On the other hand, the Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams will feature in their respective semifinals. Athletics will be another key area where India will be hoping for more medals. The women's shot put and pole vault, along with the men's 10,000m and hammer throw, are the events that will be in focus. (Medals Tally)

Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates from India's action on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026: