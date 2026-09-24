Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates: India will look to add more medals to their tally of 17 as the sixth day of action gets underway in Aichi-Nagoya. The nation's shooters, who have not had a good tournament so far, will aim to turn their fortunes around. They will be targeting podium finishes in the pistol mixed team event and men's 50m rifle 3 positions. On the other hand, the Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams will feature in their respective semifinals. Athletics will be another key area where India will be hoping for more medals. The women's shot put and pole vault, along with the men's 10,000m and hammer throw, are the events that will be in focus. (Medals Tally)
Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates from India's action on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026:
Asian Games 2026, Shooting LIVE: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
After a disappointing show by the 10m Air pistol contingent so far, both in men’s and women’s categories, the mixed team qualification event begins today. For India Kamaljeet and Suruchi have been paired. Neither managed to qualify for the individual finals earlier. Can they change that today?
Asian Games Day 5 LIVE, Fencing: Men's Team Foil Round Of 16
India’s men’s foil team have endured a tough start to their Round of 16 tie against Hong Kong. Sachin dropped the opening relay 2–5 to Chun Choi, before Hemash Singh fell 3–5 in the second. Hong Kong currently lead 10–5, with two relays remaining.
Asian Games LIVE, Surfing: Women's Shortboard Round 1 Heats
Indian surfers have made a strong early impact as surfing makes its Asian Games debut. Sugar Shanti Gayen secured her place in Round 2 after racking up a combined score of 3.84 across her two waves (2.67 and 1.17). Meanwhile, 16-year-old Kamali Prakash posted a total of 3.74 (2.67 and 1.07), though confirmation on her progression to the next round is still pending.
Asian Games Day 6 LIVE, Equestrian: Equestrian Team Eyes Gold
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026 from Aichi and Nagoya. The first big event of the day comes from equestrian, where the quartet of Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora, and Sud Jai are active in the dressage individual qualification and team final.