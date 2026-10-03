India vs Pakistan Free Live Telecast, Asian Games Cricket Final: In a blockbuster clash at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, the Shreyas Iyer-led Indian cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The gold medal will be at stake as the two Asian neighbours lock horns in a highly anticipated contest. Led by Iyer, India stormed into the final with a commanding 124-run victory over Sri Lanka in the semi-final on Thursday. This came after their quarter-final match against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan, meanwhile, secured their place in the summit clash with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the other semi-final. Their quarter-final against Hong Kong, China, was also washed out, sending them through to the last four without taking the field.

India enter the final as the defending Asian Games men's cricket champions, having won the gold medal at the Hangzhou 2023 Games.

When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final will be played on Saturday, October 3.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final start?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final will start at 10 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The free live telecast of the match will also be available on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

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