Captain Harmanpreet Singh rose to the occasion with a brace as a dominant India thrashed Malaysia 5-1 to clinch the men's hockey gold for the second consecutive time at the Asian Games and secure a berth at the 2028 Olympics on Saturday. The men's team's gold came a day after the women defeated higher-ranked defending champions China 1-0 in the final to clinch the title after 44 years and also book an Olympic spot. This is the first time that both the Indian men's and women's teams have finished on top in the same edition of the continental showpiece.

Captain Harmanpreet (11th and 57th minutes), Jugraj Singh (23rd), Hardik Singh (42nd) and Shilanand Lakra (54th) scored for India. For Malaysia, Shello Silverius pulled one back in the 14th minute. With his brace, Harmanpreet also finished as the tournament's top scorer with 12 goals.

India earned as many as 14 penalty corners compared to Malaysia's two on Saturday after making a slightly patchy start.

With the win, India became the second country after Pakistan to win back-to-back gold medals in Asian Games men's hockey. Harmanpreet became the first Indian captain to win two Asian Games hockey gold medals.

For veteran Manpreet Singh, the country's most-capped men's player, it was his third Asian Games gold medal, the most by an Indian player, having been part of the title-winning teams in 2014, 2022 and 2026.

This was India's fifth Asian Games men's hockey gold medal after their triumphs in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

The nimble-footed Malaysians, who have always been tricky opponents, created problems for India for stretches of the first half. India, however, played much better in the second half to impose themselves on the contest.

In the first quarter, India's attacking play was not always smooth, with misplaced passes and clumsy trapping. The exchanges inside the opposition 'D' were not the best.

India were the better side in the early exchanges and got a chance as early as the sixth minute, but Vivek Sagar Prasad's reverse hit sailed over the bar.

Two minutes later, Hardik Singh's push from inside the circle off a Nilakanta Sharma pass was weak and was blocked by the Malaysian defence.

India earned back-to-back penalty corners in the 11th minute and scored from the second, with Harmanpreet sounding the board with a powerful drag-flick that beat the Malaysian goalkeeper.

After conceding the goal, Malaysia started pressing high, with speedy forwards such as Faizal Saari making inroads into the Indian circle.

Malaysia equalised through Shello Silverius in the 14th minute. He calmly collected a high scoop from a teammate and unleashed a fierce shot at goal, which goalkeeper Suraj Karkera failed to stop.

As soon as the second quarter started, Malaysia earned their first penalty corner, resulting in a scramble near the Indian goal. The referee initially ruled in India's favour, but after a video referral, Malaysia earned another penalty corner. India, however, managed to defend it successfully.

India restored their lead in the 23rd minute from their fourth penalty corner, earned after a fine effort from Vivek Sagar Prasad. With Harmanpreet off the field, Jugraj Singh stepped up and beat the Malaysian goalkeeper with a powerful drag-flick.

The second half saw a much-improved India dominate proceedings and earn multiple penalty corners. India won a penalty stroke in the 42nd minute after a Malaysian rusher was struck on the body following a penalty corner.

Hardik calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 3-1.

India made it 4-1 with a superbly worked goal that effectively took the match beyond Malaysia's reach.

Abhishek beat at least two opposition players before delivering a cross that Vivek Sagar Prasad deftly guided into the path of Shilanand Lakra, who finished the move to extend India's lead.

Harmanpreet then scored from another penalty corner to complete the rout.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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