Roshibina Devi is now the first Indian to win three medals in wushu at the Asian Games. Roshibina Devi ensured that India would not return empty-handed from the continental showpiece by winning a silver medal here on Thursday. Roshibina, who lost to young Divyanshi Choudhary in the selection trials but later made it to the team following an injury to her young rival, lost the women's 60kg sanda final 0-2 to China's dominant Zhang Xiaoyu. Roshibina hails from Manipur and said the ethnic violence in her state affected her mentally.

"There was a lot of disturbance when I came here for the Asian Games. That was a difficult time for me (as ethnic violence was happening at that time). Not only sport, everything got affected. I did not get much time to prepare. If I had more time, I would have done better," she said.

"If there is peace, then the coming generations will prosper and bring glory to the country."

Roshibina lauded her parents' sacrifices in her rise.

"I am a farmer's daughter. The way they have provided for me, I am proud to repay their faith. They never let me feel that something was amiss. They don't even buy new clothes so that we can stay comfortable. I have not yet thought about what to get for my mother."

It is the 25-year-old's third Asian Games medal, having won a bronze in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang and a silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

"But I'm very happy with the silver, even though I did not get what I really wanted (gold). I'm happier with this silver than I was after Hangzhou (Asian Games) in 2023. Now I am stronger."

Roshibina had knocked out Vietnam's 2023 world champion Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy en route to the gold medal bout.

Roshibina ensured that the Indian wushu camp had something to cheer about following a medal-less show from the other contenders.

Among the other sanda athletes, Aryan (Men's 56kg) lost in the quarter-finals, while Aparna (Women's 52kg) was eliminated in the round of 16.

Vikrant Baliyan (Men's 75kg) lost in the opening round.

India's taolu contingent could not reach any podium round.

Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam put up a combined score of 18.839 across the women's Nanquan and Nandao events, finishing ninth overall.

Nyeman Wangsu concluded her run in the women's Changquan event with a final score of 9.573 and was placed 15th.

Suraj Singh Mayanglambam competed in a strong men's Changquan field but ultimately finished 11th.

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