The Indian women's hockey team won the gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, ending a 44-year wait for the top podium spot while also qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. On this historic moment, NDTV spoke to the coach of the Indian women's hockey team, Sjoerd Marijne, who attributed the team's turnaround to building a strong, disciplined, and unified team culture that balances hard work with enjoyment and focuses on collective goals over individual ones.

He highlightd key performance indicators like elite defense and physical work rate as crucial foundations, alongside strategic flexibility across multiple game plans and healthy competition driven by integrating young talent to build bench strength. Securing Asian Games gold not only grants early qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics-allowing the team to bypass stressful qualifiers and focus purely on long-term evaluation and tactical development-but also establishes a lasting legacy meant to inspire future generations across India.

Excerpts from the interview:

Question: How did Sjoerd Marijne and his staff fundamentally transform the Indian women's hockey team over the last eight months, taking them from relegation and Olympic heartbreak to an Asian Games Gold?

Sjoerd Marijne: It is not just me, it is with the whole staff, of course. I have a very good staff. It is creating a unity; that is the first step we did. We looked at what behaviour and culture we want with the team, and what we had in the past, and brought that back. Discipline is a very important part of our culture, but also enjoyment and having fun. The most important thing is I really believe in focusing on team goals as an individual. Sometimes individuals focus on themselves and do not reach their goal, but focusing on the team goal will help you achieve your individual goal.

Question: Coach, can you tell us more about the pressure context of yesterday's gold medal match against China, and what that penalty stroke save says about the mental strength of this team?

Sjoerd Marijne: You always have to see what your key performance indicators are, and one of ours is defending really well. That is what you saw at the World Cup and how Argentina beat the Netherlands in the final. Defending is the first thing we need to do really well, and that is what you can always control by running, running, and running. Yesterday we did that really well. While we want to create more in the future, if our defense is this good, it is very difficult to score against us. When you get an opportunity, you have to finish, which Sharmy did beautifully in her 200th match. We also have the quality of Savita and Bichu making great saves. It is a really nice mix of talented players where seniors take ownership and juniors are disciplined, creating a unit where everyone knows their task. Yesterday was our test after a year of studying, and we passed because we were very well prepared.

Question: How important is having a Plan B or even a Plan C, like the variations we saw on penalty corners in the semi-final against Korea?

Sjoerd Marijne: It is very important. For instance, if yesterday we were to play a draw with only a few minutes left, our Plan B was to let it come to shootouts because we are very confident in them. In this tournament, we also worked on what to do if we go one-zero down and need to create more. We do not just have a Plan A and B, but also C and D. The staff and I are constantly busy preparing the girls for different ways of pressure so that if one is not working, we can transition to the next.

Question: How important is this build-up time you have now secured for the LA 2028 Olympics by winning the Asian Games Gold?

Sjoerd Marijne: It is not a matter of "what if" anymore; it is just going to happen. Normally, if we had not made it, we would have to prepare for qualification matches in March 2028. Now, all the plans and preparation we are making are focused entirely on LA 2028. Only the Netherlands, India, and the USA (as hosts) already know they are going. The rest of the world still has to battle and face those stressful qualification moments. Knowing we do not have to go through that is a very good feeling. We will evaluate and focus on what we can improve as we lead up to LA.

Question: Was it a conscious plan to introduce fresh blood and new ideas to build bench strength so that no player could take their place for granted?

Sjoerd Marijne: Absolutely. I believe competition makes players better. It is not always nice for the players, but if they feel too safe, they will not improve. We are constantly taking them outside their comfort zone and pushing them. Young blood brings new energy to the team. The young players know that to get into the team, they need to be very disciplined, which is our main rule. As long as they keep doing the hard work, they are allowed to make mistakes.

Question: Can you share the story of Shilpi, who was outside the camp for a long time but blossomed once given an opportunity?

Sjoerd Marijne: I had contact with the coach from the Hockey India League, Sophie Gierts, and saw Shilpi's timing. I invited her to the camp, and I remember she arrived on the morning of the trials in Sonipat. You could see right away that she has great timing as a defender. Her primary job is to defend, but she also has a high ball and a hard slap. She needed time to adjust from domestic hockey to international play, but she did really well. In January, she probably never would have thought she would end the year winning Asian Games Gold.

Question: This victory will inspire many Indian girls to pick up hockey. How do you view this achievement and the legacy you are creating?

Sjoerd Marijne: That is exactly what this is about. Just like the 2021 Olympics, it is about inspiring people. There is something bigger than gold, and that is creating a legacy. The girls will always be remembered for the rest of their lives, which is the biggest thing you can achieve. They will win prize money and rewards, but being remembered forever is the ultimate success. I am very happy for the girls and the staff.

Question: How does this high compare to the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, and do you feel the team is back on track with enough time to get ready for LA?

Sjoerd Marijne: We have much more time now and more depth in the squad. We are doing really well defensively, but we need to improve our ball possession to create more opportunities. Playing in the Pro League against strong countries will help us in this process. A funny thing about yesterday's match compared to the Tokyo Olympics is that in the final minute, the exact same two players, Navneet and Neha, were on the ball in the exact same corner. It felt like a flashback.

Question: You have ticked all the boxes since January. How do you situate this incredible year and the Asian Games Gold in your own career?

Sjoerd Marijne: This year has been amazing, but what I will remember most is the enjoyment with the team and the staff. The enjoyment comes because we work hard but also know how to have fun together. I am not really busy with how this affects my personal career. What makes me happiest is seeing the emotions and enjoyment of the people in India. My phone is flooded with messages from people who are crying with joy, and I am incredibly happy we could help them experience that.

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