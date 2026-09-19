Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The grand opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 is underway at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya. All eyes are on the nations' parade, where India's contingent will also take centre stage. Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and star kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat are set to be India's flagbearers at the event. The opening ceremony will take place around the "Heartbeat" concept, on which USD 50 million has been spent. Directed by veteran Yukihiko Tsutsumi, the ceremony is intended to make all athletes and spectators feel like they're sharing one heartbeat.
Here are the LIVE Updates from the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony, straight from Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture:
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Pakistan, Sri Lanka enter
We are getting to the final nations, as the likes of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and India's South Asian rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka enter the arena.
It will be interesting to see what spectacle awaits us after the parade is over.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Hockey team missing
Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that India's hockey team was not present at the opening ceremony. The men's hockey team is in action tomorrow morning. They have not attended in order prevent travel time and to remain fresh for the match.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: India take centre stage!
Here comes the Indian contingent! Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat lead the Indian squad out to the Paloma Mizuho Stadium. Badminton star Chirag Shetty can be spotted doing some dance moves as he enters the arena!
106 medals for India in Asian Games 2022; can that tally be exceeded in 2026?
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Here come China!
One of, if not the strongest contingent, China make their way into the centre of the arena. They are likely going to be India's biggest competitors in several sports, such as shooting and weightlifting.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Nations' parade begins!
The nations' parade begins after the Japanese national anthem. Afghanistan is the first nation to take centre stage, followed by Bahrain.
We're keeping our eyes peeled for Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat and the Indian contingent.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Manu Bhaker on being India's flagbearer
Shooting sensation Manu Bhaker speaks on the honour and pride of being India's flagbearer at Asian Games 2026:
VIDEO | Nagoya, Japan: Double Olympic medallist and Asian Games gold medallist shooter Manu Bhaker on being chosen as India's flag-bearer for Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony, says, "When I got to know yesterday... I had all these flashback memories of my earlier days and when I... pic.twitter.com/VejH1g2XS9— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2026
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Indian contingent on their way
The Indian contingent is on their way to the Asian Games opening ceremony. Here's a video shared by badminton star HS Prannoy:
Ready for the 2026 Asian games Opening Ceremony pic.twitter.com/JuHPM0HMaE— PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) September 19, 2026
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Flag march
Seven members of Japan's defence forces bring out the Japanese flag to the centre of the arena. Two more members of the defence forces then assist in hoisting the Japanese flag.
And now we'll have the national anthem of Japan.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Violin performance
A vibrant dance is the first performance of the opening ceremony, and it takes place with a veteran musician performing the violin on the background. The performers then line up to form the word 'WELCOME'!
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Opening ceremony begins
The opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 is underway at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya. The Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Japan, and the Emperor and Empress of Japan enter the arena.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Change in India's flagbearer lineup
Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, a two-time Asian Games gold medalist, was initially supposed to be India's flagbearer alongside Manu Bhaker, but was replaced last-minute. "Technical issues" was cited as the official reason by the IOA.
A PTI report suggested that Toor had to be replaced as he did not receive his official kit in time, which will force him to miss the event.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: India's flagbearers
Double Olympic medalist star shooter and ace kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat will be India's flagbearers at the nations' parade during the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to the live coverage of the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026! The event is set to begin in just a few minutes from now. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates!