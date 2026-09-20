Family members of Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan expressed their happiness after she clinched silver medals in the women's 10m air rifle team and individual events at the Asian Games 2026, saying the achievement was the result of 12 years of hard work and support from coaches, mentors and authorities. Speaking to ANI after Elavenil's medal-winning performances, her father R. Valarivan said the silver medal was a proud moment for the entire family and highlighted the support she received throughout her journey.

"We are very happy, because it is her 12 years' hard work, which paid off. She participated in Olympics, but narrowly she missed an Olympic medal last year. And Asian Games, she got it this year. We are very happy," he said.

He also thanked Elavenil's coach Neha Chauhan, mentor Gagan Narang, the Gujarat Government and her university for supporting her sporting career.

"Her coach Neha Chauhan, and her mentor Gagan Narang, and our Gujarat Government has supported very large-to a larger extent they supported. And her university also supported for her sporting event by facilitating her studies without any disturbance," he added.

R. Valarivan said Elavenil's next major goal is to win an Olympic medal.

"Her aim is to get a medal in the Olympics. So, next time definitely she will be getting that one. I seek your wishes and your blessings for her to get a medal in the Olympics," he said.

Elavenil's mother Saroja Valarivan said the family watched the final live and was proud of her performance despite missing out on the gold medal.

"Elavenil Valarivan won this morning. We were watching the match live. She was at the top, meaning there were high hopes of her getting a gold. At the final moment, she secured the silver, but winning silver for India and for Gujarat has made us very happy," she told ANI.

She added that Elavenil's medal opened India's account at the Asian Games and expressed confidence in her daughter's Olympic ambitions.

"All of us in the family are very happy. It feels wonderful. She has brought a medal for India, opening the medal count for our country. Shooting is among the opening medal events, and we didn't miss out; we got two medals, so we are extremely happy," Saroja said.

"She wants an Olympic medal. We have to wait... another two years to go for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. We pray to God, and with the support she receives, she will definitely bring a medal for India," she added.

Elavenil, during a video call with her family after winning the silver medal, said she was happy that her long preparation had finally resulted in a medal.

"I am very happy to have won this medal. Of course, it feels wonderful. And now that I have spoken to my family, it feels even better. I had been training for this for a very long time, and it feels really good that the medal has come through," she told her family.

The shooter also thanked the Gujarat Government and the Indian Government for their continued support.

"They have played a huge role in my winning this medal, and I am extremely grateful that they continue to support me. They are doing everything possible to back me so that I can progress further. So I am very grateful," Elavenil said.

Her sister-in-law Deepa Eraivan also congratulated the shooter, calling the achievement a proud moment after years of dedication.

"I am extremely happy that after 12 years of dedication, she has won such a significant medal. Winning a silver medal is no small achievement; it is a huge moment of pride for our family as well as for India," Deepa told ANI.

Elavenil won silver in the women's 10m air rifle individual final, finishing behind Japan's Hinata Taichi, while she had earlier secured another silver medal in the team event alongside Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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