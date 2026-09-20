Deepika slammed as many as eight goals as the Indian women's hockey team thrashed lowly Uzbekistan 19-0 in their opening Pool B match at the Asian Games, on Sunday. It was expected to be a one-sided affair and it turned out exactly that way as Uzbekistan defence had no answer to India's relentless attacks. The gulf between the two sides was quite evidently visible on the turf as it was raining goals for India from the start. Deepika achieved the record of the most goals by an individual in a single women's hockey match in Asian Games history.

For India, Deepika (8th, 22nd, 25th, 33rd, 36th, 38th, 41st, 54th minutesl) led the goal glut, while Lalremsiami (7th), Ishika (11th, 42nd, 54th), Baljeet Kaur (12th), Neha (18th), Navneet Kaur (23rd, 45th), Lalthantluangi (43rd, 51st), and Sakshi Rana (43rd) were the other goal getters in the lop-sided contest.

India will play Indonesia in their next match on Monday.

India, who are the second highest-ranked side in the competition, toyed with the Uzbek defence to pump in as many as eight goals in the first half.

The match was completely a one-sided contest and the level of skills between the two sides was quite evidently visible.

It all began when Lalremsiami scored a field goal from close range before doubled the lead a minute later.

Ishika then found the net with a brilliant first-time finish from the left of the circle after being played in by Sunelita Toppo.

A minute later, Baljeet made it 4-0 before Neha registered her name in the scoresheet with another field goal.

Deepika then scored her second with a powerful dragflick to the bottom right corner from a penalty corner to make the scoreline 6-0.

Navneet too joined the scoresheet with a field goal before Deeepika converted another penalty corner to hand India a comfortable 8-0 lead in the first half.

The scenario became bad to worse for Uzbekistan as the Indians pumped in as many as 11 goals in the last two quarters.

Veteran India goalkeeper Savita Punia made her 320th international cap, joining Vandana Katariya as the joint most capped Indian woman hockey player.

She hardly had to come into play as the Uzbeks struggled to keep the possession of the ball.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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