Asian Games 2023 Closing Ceremony, Live Streaming:The 19th Asian Games will be concluded on Sunday with a grand closing ceremony, which will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The Indian contingent impressed everyone with their brilliant performances and finished with a historic haul of 107 medals. It included 28 gold medals - a record for India in the history of the competition - as well as 38 silver medals and 41 bronze medals. It is India's best tally at the Asian Games as their previous record was of 70 medal at Jakarta in 2018.

When will the Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony be held?

The Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony will be played on October 8, Sunday.

What time will the Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony start?

The Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony will start at 5:30 PM IST

Where will the Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony be held?

The Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)