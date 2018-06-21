World Cup 2018, Serbia vs Switzerland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Serbia will attempt to wrap up qualification to the World Cup knockout rounds on Friday as they take on a Switzerland team brimming with confidence after grabbing a draw with Brazil. The Serbs control their own destiny in Group E after an opening 1-0 win against Costa Rica on Sunday, which came courtesy of a stunning Aleksandar Kolarov free-kick. Victory over Switzerland in Kaliningrad on Friday would guarantee Serbia a place in the last 16, regardless of whether they win or lose their final group game with Brazil next week. Roma star Kolarov acknowledged that Serbia are in a strong position to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time since they competed alongside Montenegro in 1998. However the 32-year-old cautioned that the Serbs would take nothing for granted against the Swiss.
When is World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Switzerland match?
The World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Switzerland match will take place on Thursday, Friday, June 22, 2018.
Where is World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Switzerland match?
The World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Switzerland match will be played at Kaliningrad Stadium.
What time does the World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Switzerland match begin?
The World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Switzerland match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Switzerland match?
The World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Switzerland match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Switzerland match?
The World Cup 2018 Serbia vs Switzerland match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.