With wrestling in full swing at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, seven athletes from the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) are representing India. Across women's wrestling, freestyle and Greco-Roman, the contingent brings together a mix of experienced campaigners and first-time Asian Games athletes, all shaped by months of camps, competition and hard work.

The build-up was focused on technique, sharpness and learning from the best. The Indian squad trained together at national camps, with a Japanese coach working with the women's wrestlers, while several members of the Greco-Roman group recently trained in Uzbekistan against some of the strongest wrestlers in Asia.

Among the women, Antim Panghal returns to the Asian Games with the experience of Hangzhou 2022 behind her and a clear sense of what is at stake. Manisha Bhanwala will make her Asian Games debut, having moved up from 62kg to 57kg and worked on wrestling from both stances.

"The camp has gone really well. Everyone is training with one mindset, to win a medal for the country. The Asian Games come only once in four years, so we cannot waste this chance. IIS has been with me since 2022, and their support with physiotherapy, equipment and everything else has helped me arrive here ready," said Antim.

In the men's group, Sagar Jaglan will carry India's hopes in freestyle at 74kg, while the Greco-Roman squad is led by six-time Asian champion Sunil Kumar at 87kg. Sunil, a bronze medallist at the 19th Asian Games, has reached the bronze-medal contest after losing his semifinal and will now look to add another Asian Games medal to his tally.

Ahead of the competition, Sunil had said: "The Uzbekistan camp pushed all of us to get better, and after my knee surgery, IIS supported me so well through rehab that my body felt stronger when I came back. I just want the blessings of the people back home, and one thought stays in my head: I have to win a medal."

Sumit Dalal, the two-time Asian U23 champion, competes at 60kg after a comeback from a serious accident in 2024. Aman Baroniya, the youngest Greco-Roman wrestler in the squad at 20, will make his Asian Games debut at 77kg after nearly two years of injuries and rehabilitation. Nitesh Siwach, 23, competes at 97kg after back-to-back medals at the Asian Championships, bronze in 2025 and silver in 2026.

"I have waited four years for this chance. Last time, I missed the selection by just one point, and that feeling stayed with me for a long time. Since I was a child, my coach has kept the dream of the Asian Games and the Olympics in front of me. Back then it felt very big, but I never let go of it. Now the Asian Games are here, and I want to make the most of it. When I win my medal, the first call I make will be to my mother," said Sumit.

The IIS contingent continues its campaign in wrestling, with Sunil Kumar now set to compete for bronze and the remaining wrestlers preparing to take their turns on the mat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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