Serena and Venus Williams team up in the women's doubles at Wimbledon on Saturday for the first time since winning their sixth title 10 years ago, while reigning singles champion Iga Swiatek faces Filipina history-maker Alexandra Eala. Injury-plagued duo Grigor Dimitrov and Matteo Berrettini go head-to-head in the men's last 16 on Centre Court. AFP Sport looks at three matches to watch on the sixth day of the tournament (x denotes seeding):

Camila Osorio (COL)/Solana Sierra (ARG) v Serena Williams (USA)/Venus Williams (USA)

First meeting

Serena Williams' return to singles tennis after a four-year absence ended in a first-round defeat by Maya Joint.

The 44-year-old has been passed fit enough to play in the doubles alongside Venus despite suffering a knee injury in that match on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Tournament organisers delayed the Williams sisters' first-round tie until Saturday to give Serena "as much time" as possible to recover, which will please opponent Sierra.

"It's honestly crazy," said the Argentinian, who will partner Colombia's Osorio.

"I never thought I'd get the chance to play against them, and now I have the opportunity to face both of them..

"I'm looking forward to it so much, and I think it's going to be a great experience."

Serena and Venus last played the women's doubles at the All England Club in 2016, when they won their 14th and most recent Grand Slam title as a duo.

Alexandra Eala (PHI x29) v Iga Swiatek (POL x3)

Head-to-head 1-1

Swiatek made a statement to her title rivals by swatting aside former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the second round for the loss of just four games.

She next resumes her burgeoning rivalry with Eala first up on Centre Court.

Swiatek slipped to a shock defeat by the Filipina in last year's Miami Open quarter-finals, before exacting revenge on clay in Madrid a few weeks later.

"She has a tricky game. I can assume that on grass it's even more tricky because of the surface. For sure, she's using her strengths, the change of rhythm and everything," said the six-time Grand Slam champion of Eala.

The 21-year-old Eala has already made history for the Philippines by becoming the first player from the Southeast Asian nation to reach the third round of a Grand Slam in the Open era.

"She's won a Slam on grass. She's won a Slam on clay. She's won a slam on hard, so, I mean, I'm expecting a great challenge," Eala said of Swiatek.

"But I think I'm ready for it. I'm ready to face it head on."

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Head-to-head 1-1

Dimitrov goes up against former Wimbledon finalist Berrettini in a battle of two wounded warriors after enjoying a cathartic victory over Czech rising star Jakub Mensik.

The Bulgarian, ranked 146th after an injury absence, is playing on a wildcard.

He was forced to retire with a pectoral injury when leading eventual champion Jannik Sinner by two sets last year in the last 16.

"I just really try to stay in the moment as much as I can, as I said, embrace it, cherish it, do the right things, have the right nutrition, get some rest, enjoy again, then come out there and do what you love doing," said the 35-year-old of being back on court.

Berrettini's own injury problems have been well documented but the Italian showed signs of a return to his best by reaching the French Open quarter-finals, where he had to retire injured.

"The love for the sport is the same," he said. "The love for the competition, the love of pushing my limits, it's always the same. I'm 30 now. I'm not 20 anymore."

It will be the first meeting between the two since 2019.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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