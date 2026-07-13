Vaibhav Sooryavashi-mania hit the world of tennis on Sunday as India's 15-year-old cricket sensation attended the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. Sooryavanshi was among a number of high-profile cricketers in attendance, along with the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh. Sooryavanshi revealed that it was his first experience of watching Grand Slam tennis live. The 15-year-old also sported a sharp new look, and he credited his T20I opening partner Abhishek for helping him arrange a suit for the occasion.

"Of course, I wanted to watch the finals match. It's my first experience watching live, and it's been good to see how the players approach a final," Sooryavanshi said, speaking to JioStar.

Speaking on his new look, Sooryavanshi revealed how Abhishek Sharma helped him.

"Did not do much (fashion experimenting). I wore whatever I could find in a rush, and asked Abhishek bhaiya to help me arrange it," he shared.

Sooryavanshi also revealed which tennis players he likes watching the most.

"I have been following tennis for the last four to five years. I used to watch (Rafael) Nadal and (Novak) Djokovic a lot. Now I am a big fan of Djokovic. But both of them are players I have always followed closely," Sooryavanshi said.

"I really like Carlos Alcaraz among the current generation of tennis players, but he is not playing this year. As I followed the tournament, I was impressed by how Jannik Sinner dominated. So hopefully he will go on to win the final today," he added.

The 15-year-old also mentioned who among his Indian teammates he would prefer most as a tennis doubles partner.

"I will go with Abhishek bhaiya. He is my opening partner in international cricket. I really enjoy batting with him a lot, so I will choose him as my doubles tennis partner as well," he said.

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