Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer's record for most match wins at Wimbledon as the seven-time champion battled past French 25th seed Arthur Rinderknech to reach the fourth round on Friday. The 39-year-old notched his 105th victory at the All England Club, winning 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) despite a spirited fightback from Rinderknech on Centre Court. "To be able to make history of this sport is a huge honour and privilege, especially here," said Djokovic.

"It's always been a dream tournament for me here. I'm just trying to win that match on a given day. Today I was quite stressed out, more tension than usual.

"I propose a match-up between Roger and me for 106, let's stop it here and call Roger to come."

Djokovic also tied Federer for most appearances in the last 16 at Wimbledon in the Open era, making the fourth round for the 18th time.

He will next face Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin on Sunday for a place in his 66th Slam quarter-final and 17th at Wimbledon.

"I think I've done everything I needed to do today under the circumstances which weren't as good for me as they were in the second round," said Djokovic, who thrashed Stefanos Tsitsipas in his previous match on Wednesday.

"I hope in a few days' time I'll come out at my best."

Djokovic's semi-final loss to eventual champion Jannik Sinner last year was the first time he had failed to reach the final at Wimbledon since 2017.

The Serb was never in serious danger of falling to a second straight third-round exit at a Grand Slam, despite dropping off markedly in the third set, following his dramatic loss at the French Open to Joao Fonseca.

Djokovic had said he wanted to play an "outdoor" match after winning under the Centre Court roof in his opening two rounds.

The change in conditions caused the seventh seed few problems, as he made just 16 unforced errors in another largely polished display.

Rinderknech had his moments, particularly during an inspired third-set performance, but he ultimately came up short in his bid to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for only the second time in his career.

Djokovic entertains

Djokovic enjoyed playing up to the crowd early on, bowing to the spectators after a brilliant diving volley while serving out the first set.

He carried that momentum into the second, breaking Rinderknech and then holding for a 3-1 lead with an ace.

The former world number one missed chances for a two-set lead on Rinderknech's serve, but again made no mistake on his own delivery to close it out with another ace.

Rinderknech, the last remaining French player in singles action at Wimbledon, refused to go down without a fight and hit 13 winners as he raced to the third set.

Djokovic rediscovered his rhythm on serve in a high-quality fourth set and secured victory in a tie-break by getting the better of a net exchange, which left both players sprawled on the turf, on his first match point.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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