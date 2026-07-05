Novak Djokovic enjoyed another slice of Wimbledon history as the Serbian star broke Roger Federer's singles match-win record on Sunday. Djokovic's 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in the fourth round took the seven-time Wimbledon champion past Federer to 106 men's match-wins at the grass-court Grand Slam. Only Martina Navratilova (120) has won more singles matches at the All England Club across the men's and women's events. The 39-year-old is through to his 17th Wimbledon quarter-final and his ninth in a row.

In his record-extending 66th Grand Slam quarter-final, Djokovic will play Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or Spanish 22nd seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Djokovic's win kept him on course for a blockbuster semi-final showdown with defending champion Jannik Sinner, who faces Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki in the last 16 later on Sunday.

"Survive to thrive, that's how I feel. So hopefully the thriving part is coming," Djokovic said.

"Our mind wanders all the time, it's very hard to keep it in the present moment, whoever does that is a winner.

"I don't get to feel inferior from the back of the court with too many players. Today was one of those days I didn't want to stay in the rally for too long to be honest, so I had to mix things up."

Djokovic has a 100 percent record in 20 Wimbledon matches against players outside the top 100, winning all 34 matches he has played against qualifiers at the Grand Slams.

After dropping a set in two of his first three matches at the All England Club this week, Djokovic again looked out of sorts at times but did enough to keep his bid for tennis immortality on track.

The Serb is aiming to win a record 25th Grand Slam singles crown, which would break a tie with Margaret Court and take him level with Federer on eight Wimbledon titles.

It would also make Djokovic the oldest man to win a Grand Slam in the Open era.

- Apologetic Djokovic -

Djokovic is the only man to have reached five Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals aged 35 or over, surpassing the record previously held by Federer.

But improvements are needed from Djokovic before he can get his hands on the trophy on July 12.

Safiullin is ranked a lowly 132nd and had been in dismal form before this week.

The 28-year-old gave Djokovic a scare with his free-hitting style and it took the Serb three hours and 25 minutes to finally subdue him on sweltering Centre Court.

Djokovic seemed troubled by his vision as he constantly rubbed at his eyes in the first set.

But if Djokovic couldn't believe what he was seeing when Safiullin moved 5-2 ahead, the Serb's view gradually became more rosy.

He hit back to force a tie-break that he won with a far more focused approach.

Djokovic took a six-minute break before the start of the second set, reemerging to dominate the second set in ruthless fashion.

There was a notable dip in his intensity as he lost the third set, gesticulating and grumbling as points slipped away, before a ball smashed in frustration drew boos from the crowd.

"The outbursts as well, the meltdowns, I had a few of those today as well, I apologise," he said.

But Djokovic restored order in the fourth set to wrap up a hard-fought victory.

smg/jc

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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