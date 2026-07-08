"Nice To Play 90 Minutes Like Lionel Messi": Novak Djokovic Jokes After Wimbledon 2026 Marathon
Novak Djokovic survived a gruelling marathon contest that lasted a record 5 hours 15 minutes to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon 2026 and later, he came up with a hilarious remark on Lionel Messi.
- Novak Djokovic survived a gruelling marathon to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon 2026
- Djokovic was asked about Messi and he came up with a cheeky remark that left everyone in splits
- "It would be nice to play 90 minutes like him," Djokovic said
Novak Djokovic survived a gruelling marathon contest that lasted a record 5 hours 15 minutes to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon 2026. It was one of the greatest escapes of his Wimbledon career as he produced a stunning performance to set up a high-profile semifinal clash against Jannik Sinner. Following the win, Djokovic joked that he would happily swap his match for Lionel Messi's 90-minute football matches. Messi had earlier guided Argentina to a thrilling win over Egypt in a FIFA World Cup 2026 match, and when Djokovic was asked about Messi, he came up with a cheeky remark that left everyone in splits.
"It would be nice to play 90 minutes like him," Djokovic said.
Djokovic defied a calf injury suffered in the first set to win 7-6 (12/10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (10/4) in a Centre Court classic lasting five hours and 15 minutes. The indefatigable 39-year-old will meet world number one Sinner on Friday for a place in the final. While Sinner beat German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets on Tuesday, Djokovic had to dig much deeper before he subdued Canadian third seed Auger-Aliassime in one of the all-time gutsy Wimbledon performances.
The question now is whether the Serb will have anything left in the tank to beat Sinner.
Asked how he saw off Auger-Aliassime, Djokovic said: "With racquet and a lot of heart. I have management of the nerves and the extreme tension you feel in these kind of matches.
"Towards the end, it was really anyone's game. What can I say, these are the kind of moments that I still play tennis for, for sure.
"I was telling the kids to go to sleep, I'm glad they stayed because it was one of the best matches I was part of on this court in my career."
Djokovic has advanced to a record-extending 15th Wimbledon semi-final and 55th at the Grand Slams.
He is into the Wimbledon last four for an eighth consecutive time, setting a new record ahead of Roger Federer for the longest streak of men's singles semi-final appearances at the All England Club.
Djokovic is only the second player in the Open era to reach the men's semi-finals at Wimbledon aged 39 or older after Ken Rosewall in 1974.
(With AFP inputs)