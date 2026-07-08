Novak Djokovic admitted even he was surprised by his ability to out-last Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set epic that ranked as the longest quarter-final in Wimbledon history. Djokovic is 14 years older than Auger-Aliassime and had to battle a calf injury throughout a Centre Court classic lasting five hours and 15 minutes in sweltering temperatures. The 39-year-old Serb somehow summoned up the energy, focus and will-power to beat the Canadian third seed 7-6 (12/10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (10/4), booking a blockbuster semi-final against defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic appeared out on his feet at times in the final set, which was only settled in a nerve-shredding tie-break that finished just minutes before the 2200 GMT curfew that would have halted play for the night.

Refusing to accept defeat, the indefatigable Djokovic delivered one of the most tenacious performances of a glittering career that has brought him a record-equalling 24 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic has often tested the limits of his endurance with marathon victories in the past, but he conceded this was an extra special effort at an age when most of his contemporaries have retired.

"I guess yes, at this stage that I'm still able to battle these young guys that have 15 years less than me, that I'm able to beat them at the tightest possible scoreline. Of course, in a sense, it is really a nice surprise," he said.

"I try to also enjoy the moments like this. I think it was a really thrilling experience for us players, but also the crowd. I'm sure also a lot of people watching on TV. Glad to be part of another historic match."

Djokovic rated his astonishing victory alongside his 2019 Wimbledon final against Roger Federer, which the Serb won in five sets over four hours and 57 minutes, as among the best of his career.

"It's exciting to be part of such an epic match that was played over five hours, whatever it was," he said.

"Just one of the best matches I was honestly part of in Wimbledon. Maybe the Wimbledon final in 2019 comes close in terms of time.

"The crowd was up on their feet, particularly the last 30 minutes. They recognised how special the moment was. Just very proud to come out as a winner."

- 'As good as a final' -

Djokovic had spoken earlier in the tournament about his use of cutting edge technology to keep his body in condition to compete against younger opponents.

He has used hyperbaric and cryo chambers, cold immersions and red light and pulse therapies to stop father time ruining his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

The treatments have clearly done their job as Djokovic is the oldest man to reach a Wimbledon semi-final since Ken Rosewall in 1974.

He has advanced to a 15th Wimbledon semi-final and 55th at the Grand Slams.

Djokovic is into the Wimbledon last four for an eighth consecutive time, setting a new record for the longest streak of men's semi-final appearances at the All England Club.

But the only question that matters for Djokovic now is whether he can recover in time to beat Sinner.

"I don't know what tomorrow brings. To be honest, let's see. I'm still in the tournament," he said.

"I still want to go at least one more step further. But this was as good as a final for me. I gave it all that I had."

Djokovic, who last won Wimbledon in 2022, beat Sinner in five sets in the Australian Open semi-finals in January, but was thrashed by the Italian in the last four at Wimbledon 12 months ago.

"Now I have Sinner. Another great, historic run for me at the Grand Slams. This is what counts the most, honestly," Djokovic said.

"I still try to prove to myself and others that I'm able to compete with the best players in the world and beat them in the biggest stage."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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