French Open champion Mirra Andreeva suffered a shock defeat against Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon second round on Wednesday. Andreeva arrived at the All England Club hailed as one of the sport's rising stars after winning her maiden Grand Slam crown in Paris in June. But the Russian teenager was unable to maintain the momentum from Roland Garros as Krejcikova recaptured the magic that inspired her unexpected Wimbledon title triumph two years ago. The 30-year-old Czech, who also won the French Open in 2021, fought back for a dramatic 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory in two hours and 47 minutes on Centre Court.

Krejcikova will play compatriot Nikola Bartunkova in the third round.

"What a match! It's always been a huge fight against Mirra. She is such a young and unique player. I'm extremely proud I managed to win on this beautiful Centre Court, the best court in the world," Krejcikova said.

"I've been through a lot with the injuries but also in my personal life. It was really hard to get through with all the emotions with everything that happened. I tried to go day by day. Thanks to my team and my family."

Andreeva advanced from her previous Wimbledon showdown with Krejcikova in 2023 when the injured Czech withdrew after falling a set behind.

That was Andreeva's Wimbledon debut campaign as an unknown 16-year-old, while Krejcikova was just 12 months away from winning the All England Club crown with a surprise run that culminated in final victory over Jasmine Paolini.

Andreeva, 19, is now tennis royalty after fulfilling her potential at the French Open.

In contrast to the fifth seed's ascent, Krejcikova has plummeted to 38th in the rankings after an injury-plagued period including first-round losses at the Australian and French Opens this year.

But Krejcikova flipped the script in impressive style, holding her nerve after wasting six match points in the deciding set to finally seal a memorable victory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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