WWE just made one of its biggest championship matches official, and fans are already losing it online. Cody Rhodes is now set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther at Clash in Italy 2026, a match many people saw coming ever since The Ring General moved over to SmackDown after WrestleMania 42. Now that the showdown is locked in, Triple H has stepped in with a message that got the WWE Universe even more hyped. The announcement came after Gunther picked up a major win on SmackDown in a No. 1 contender's match involving Royce Keys. That victory officially earned him a shot at Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship. Soon after the match became official, Triple H took to social media and teased that "history will be made" in Italy. With two of WWE's biggest stars now on a collision course, the title picture suddenly feels way bigger heading into the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Gunther earns his WWE title opportunity after moving to SmackDown

After WrestleMania 42, Gunther left RAW and joined SmackDown, immediately putting Cody Rhodes on notice. It didn't take long before the former World Heavyweight Champion entered the championship conversation on the blue brand.

This week's episode added another twist when Royce Keys became involved in the title scene, leading WWE to book a No. 1 contender's match between him and Gunther. In the end, Gunther came out on top and officially secured his place at Clash in Italy 2026.

Triple H reacts after Cody Rhodes vs Gunther becomes official

Shortly after WWE confirmed the title match, Triple H posted a message on social media hyping up the showdown. The WWE Chief Content Officer said, "History will be made in Italy" when Cody Rhodes and Gunther finally meet for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The post quickly started spreading across wrestling pages and fan accounts, with many fans reacting to the massive stakes involved in the match. Cody Rhodes is currently in his third reign as champion after defeating Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania 42. He also retained the title against Randy Orton on the big stage, although their rivalry still doesn't seem fully over after Orton attacked him following the match.

Meanwhile, Cody had previously spoken highly about Gunther during an interview on Flagrant. He praised Gunther's physical transformation and said the Austrian star now looks like he's in the best shape of his career. Cody explained how much effort Gunther put into changing himself over the years, calling it a visible example of dedication and discipline.