The WWE universe has been heavily emotional ever since Asuka's farewell-like moment at Backlash. After losing to IYO SKY in a deeply personal match, many fans believed the legendary star had quietly stepped away from in-ring competition for good. The post-match scenes only added more fuel to the retirement speculation, especially after Asuka hugged her longtime ally and walked away in tears.

Now, the former WWE Women's Champion has finally responded to all the talk surrounding her future. Speaking on her KanaChan TV YouTube channel, Asuka made it clear that while things may be changing, she is not completely done with WWE just yet. Her comments quickly got fans talking online, especially after she hinted that future appearances could become very rare moving forward.

Asuka says she is still with WWE despite retirement speculation

Instead of directly confirming retirement, Asuka explained that she still remains officially connected to WWE. She teased that fans could still unexpectedly see her show up in the company from time to time, even if she is no longer appearing regularly.

The Empress of Tomorrow also reflected on the impact she believes she made during her historic WWE run. From dominating NXT for nearly 900 days undefeated to becoming one of the most successful women in modern WWE history, Asuka confidently said there will “never” be another performer like her.

She also told fans to appreciate any future appearances because they may not happen often anymore. That line especially made fans emotional, with many taking it as a sign that her full-time WWE career is likely over.

The emotional IYO SKY moment at Backlash started major retirement rumors

A huge reason fans believed Asuka was retiring came from everything that happened around her feud with IYO SKY. Over the past year, tensions had been building between SKY and the Kabuki Warriors storyline. After Kairi Sane reportedly exited the company earlier this month, things between mentor and student finally exploded into a singles match at Backlash.

During the Premium Live Event, IYO SKY defeated Asuka in a physical and emotional contest. But what really got fans talking was what happened after the bell. Asuka embraced IYO in the ring, visibly emotional, and many viewers instantly thought it looked like a retirement sendoff.

The emotions carried over to the following episode of WWE RAW as well. During a backstage segment, Asuka reportedly told IYO SKY that she had been searching for someone worthy to carry her legacy forward and felt happy knowing it was her. She then left the arena with luggage in hand, which made the entire moment feel even more final.

Fans still waiting to see when Asuka returns to WWE television

Right now, WWE fans still do not know when Asuka will appear again on television. While she did not officially announce retirement, her recent comments definitely made it sound like the next phase of her WWE journey will be very different from before.

For over a decade, Asuka has been one of the company's most dominant and unique stars. So even the possibility of seeing her less often has already made many longtime fans emotional online.