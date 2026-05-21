Twitch streamer Nina Lin is once again trending after sharing a story about a shopping trip that allegedly ended with an arrest. During a livestream on May 20, 2026, Lin claimed the situation started after she accidentally failed to scan a $4 pair of scissors at self-checkout. According to her, store staff reviewed security footage and stopped her before she could leave.

While speaking to her audience, Nina said she was rushing through checkout and using the handheld barcode scanner when the scissors were allegedly missed. She explained that officers later showed her video footage from the store and told her an item had not been scanned properly. According to Lin, even the officer reportedly believed it looked like an honest mistake.

Why Nina Lin says she was taken to the precinct after the checkout mistake

During the stream, Nina claimed police told her these situations are normally resolved by simply returning to the register and paying for the forgotten item. However, she alleged that this case became more serious because someone from the store specifically requested that she be taken to the precinct.

Lin sounded frustrated while retelling the incident and said the situation could have been solved in seconds if someone had just stopped her near the exit. She joked that she would have bought every pair of scissors in the store if given the chance to go back and pay for them.

The clip quickly spread online because this is not the first time Nina Lin has faced controversy connected to self-checkout shopping. Back in late 2025, she was also accused of shoplifting at a Target store after allegedly missing items during checkout. At the time, she denied intentionally stealing anything and even showed a receipt to defend herself. Because of that earlier situation, many viewers immediately connected the new incident to her past controversy.

Nina Lin claims the store employee may have targeted her

As the story spread online, Nina also suggested that the employee involved may already have known who she was. During the livestream, she speculated that the person could be a fan of streamers like Adin Ross or Asmongold, both of whom have publicly criticized her before.

The situation sparked another wave of reactions across social media. Some viewers defended Nina and believed the missed scan was accidental, while others pointed out that this was not the first controversy involving self-checkout allegations. Legal commentator Andre Esquire, known online as The Legal Mindset, also reacted online and argued that repeated incidents like this create a pattern that people are noticing.

At the moment, the entire discussion is mainly based on Nina Lin's own livestream retelling and the reactions that followed online. The story has continued gaining attention across Twitch, Kick, and X, with viewers debating whether it was an honest mistake or something more serious.