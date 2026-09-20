Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continued their strong play from last season, as they each recorded a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers opened their preseason with a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at Rogers Place. Evan Bouchard remained the highlight reel of the night with four assists.

Meanwhile, newcomer Ryan Shea made a strong debut with a goal and two assists in his first game wearing blue and orange. The result offered a preview of what the Oilers are hoping will define their season. Edmonton is looking to combine elite offensive talent at the top of the lineup, a blueline group still sorting out its pairings, and a coaching staff under Mike Babcock actively evaluating who fits where before the games start counting.

Shea and Bouchard Spark Offence Early

The Jets were quick to start the scoring with an opener from Parker Ford within two minutes of the opening buzzer. But the Oilers wasted little time answering and levelling the score. Shea levelled things with a slick move inside the left circle to beat two Jets defenders, and McDavid restored the lead just under three minutes later off a bounce, making it 2-1 through 20 minutes.

Shea, who signed a five-year deal with Edmonton this offseason after a longer path to NHL regularity than most, credited the trust his teammates showed him in the offensive zone. "I think they were all worried about the other guys on the ice, so a little surprised," Shea said of his opening goal.

The youngster continued, "I'm proud of myself. I've been through it a little bit just being older, and obviously my path was a little longer than most, but I don't take any day here for granted."

Draisaitl added Edmonton's third goal on a delayed penalty, banking a long shot in off the post for his first preseason tally, before Alex Formenton finished off the middle-period surge with a breakaway goal set up by a long Bouchard bank pass. Formenton, appearing in his first game action since April 2022, finished with a goal on four shots in just under 17 minutes.

Mike Babcock Still Sorting Out the Back End

Oilers' head coach Mike Babcock singled out the Formenton line, which also featured Colton Dach and Mathieu Joseph, as his favorite unit of the night, praising its penalty-killing potential and pressure on the forecheck. "I was so happy with that line," Babcock said. "That was my favourite line tonight by far."

The blueline picture remains less settled. Babcock confirmed that Shea was paired with Ekholm specifically to ease his transition but acknowledged Bouchard's ice time will likely require more than one steady partner going forward.

"There are just too many minutes there, so both those guys can play with him," Babcock said, adding that Walman and Mukhamadullin also factor into the equation as Edmonton searches for its second-pairing solution.

Tristan Jarry and Matt Tomkins combined to stop 20 of 22 shots faced, with Winnipeg's lone response coming from Jacob Julien late in the third before Dach sealed the win with an empty-netter.

Edmonton continues its preseason slate Monday as Babcock's staff works to install its systems ahead of the Oct. 29 opener.

