The last time the New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks, Drake Maye was sacked six times, threw two interceptions, and lost a fumble in a 29-13 Super Bowl LX defeat. That night exposed everything the Patriots offense lacked -- a true No. 1 receiver, a clean pocket, and a quarterback who wasn't running on a painkiller shot. Now, seven months later, those two teams meet again in a Week 1 opener with the same turf but very different rosters, and New England is betting that A.J. Brown changes the math entirely.

How does A.J. Brown change what Drake Maye can do against Seattle's defense?

In February's Super Bowl, Maye was banged up, and it showed. He took six sacks and couldn't get anything going under center. The Patriots were held to just 51 total yards in the first half. Seattle's coordinator Mike Macdonald used Devon Witherspoon on non-stop blitzes from every angle, and without a legitimate outside receiver to stress the coverage, New England's offense had nowhere to exhale. Brown fixes that problem in a fundamental way.

During his four seasons with Philadelphia, Brown averaged 85 receptions for 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns -- and that was playing alongside Jalen Hurts, whose deep-ball accuracy doesn't compare to Maye's. The schematic fit here is actually better. Maye's arm talent and Brown's ability to win contested downfield shots are made for each other.

Former NFL safety Jordan Poyer put it plainly: "Defenses are going to have to commit. Are they going to double-team him? Are they going to allow one corner to be outside there? With Drake's ability to see the field, the run game they have, and Coach Vrabel -- I think this is a huge asset for this Patriots offense."

Brown himself hasn't been shy about the connection either. "He's such a great guy. He always takes the blame for every little thing. I'm like, 'Drake, it's OK. It's not that deep.' He's incredible! Fun to play with. I can't wait," Brown told Devin McCourty.

That chemistry matters more than it sounds. An elite receiver who trusts his quarterback goes for the ball harder, runs his routes with more conviction. That's not a small thing when you're trying to beat a defense that spent seven months studying the last tape.

Is Drake Maye ready to make another leap in his third NFL season?

Inside the Patriots building, the belief is that he already has. The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that Maye has operated with greater confidence and comfort in his second year under Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels, noting: "There's belief within the building that another jump is coming."

That's not a small claim for a quarterback who led New England to the AFC Championship and eventually Super Bowl LX, while pacing the NFL in both completion rate at 72 percent and yards per attempt at 8.9 during the regular season. He was already elite. The question is whether he can handle higher expectations and a defense that now has a full offseason of film on him.

The offensive line has also been rebuilt. Alijah Vera-Tucker is in at left guard, Jared Wilson moves to center, and Will Campbell returns healthy after playing through a torn MCL in the Super Bowl run. That's not a coincidence. The Patriots know what happened in February. They know their quarterback's biggest vulnerability was the pocket, and they've spent the offseason closing that gap.

The Seahawks still have Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the other side, and they are not handing anything back. But the difference between that February game and this Wednesday opener is not marginal. New England shows up with a healthier quarterback, a rebuilt line, and the one weapon that can make Seattle's corners choose between bad and worse. Whether that's enough to flip the result in hostile territory, Week 1 of a new season, is the only question left.