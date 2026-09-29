Patrick Mahomes has already built a career that many quarterbacks would dream about. The Kansas City Chiefs star has won three Super Bowls, earned three Super Bowl MVP awards and reached seven AFC Championship Games. He has also matched Tom Brady in wins through his first 150 NFL games. Yet the latest milestone does not end the discussion around Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 again, and Mahomes is still chasing the standard Brady set over two decades. His Week 4 fantasy ranking shows he remains one of the biggest names in the league.

Patrick Mahomes Has Matched Tom Brady, But His Kansas City Chiefs Legacy Is Still Growing

Patrick Mahomes reached 150 career games with Kansas City's Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins. He now has 115 wins, matching Brady for the most by a quarterback through 150 games.

The numbers get even more interesting.

Mahomes has thrown 320 touchdown passes with 97 interceptions. Brady had 263 touchdowns and 118 interceptions through the same number of games. Both quarterbacks also had three Super Bowl wins and two losses at that stage.

Mahomes has three Super Bowl MVP awards, one more than Brady had at that point. He also owns a 5-2 record in seven AFC Championship Games, matching Brady's mark.

Still, Brady's full career record remains the bigger target. That is where Mahomes has more work ahead.

Refs called this roughing the passer for Patrick Mahomes



Mahomes was looking for the call mid-fall ???? pic.twitter.com/KPiq6EGShL — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 27, 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs are also 3-0 for the fifth time since Mahomes became their starting quarterback. Three of those earlier 3-0 starts ended with Super Bowl appearances.

Patrick Mahomes' Week 4 Ranking Shows Why The Kansas City Chiefs Still Depend On Him

Mahomes enters Week 4 as the No. 1 quarterback in the latest PPR fantasy football rankings. He faces the Las Vegas Raiders after completing 20 of 24 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns facing Miami.

That matchup gives him another chance to add to his strong start.

The Kansas City Chiefs also have Travis Kelce ranked No. 1 among tight ends. Kelce caught a 48-yard pass and an 11-yard touchdown facing Miami, giving Mahomes another trusted target.

The bigger point is simple. Mahomes has already reached several milestones that put his career beside Brady's. But matching early numbers is different from matching an entire career.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, the next part of that chase will come through more wins, more playoff runs and another chance to add to Mahomes' Super Bowl record. At 3-0, the Chiefs have started that journey well again.