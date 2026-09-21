Josh Allen's NFL career may have taken him to some of football's biggest stages, but his earliest lessons came nowhere near an NFL locker room. He grew up in Firebaugh, California, where his father worked the family farm and his mother ran a restaurant. Football was part of his childhood, but so were long days of work, family sports and plenty of time spent helping his parents. Joel and LaVonne Allen also made sure their children stayed close. They raised Josh and his three siblings around the family businesses and local sports, giving the future Buffalo Bills quarterback a childhood that looked very different from his life in the NFL.

Who Are Josh Allen's Parents, Joel And LaVonne Allen?

Joel Allen is a third-generation farmer who grew up around the family operation in California's Central Valley. He studied agribusiness at California Polytechnic State University before continuing the family's work. The farm produced crops including cotton, cantaloupes and small grains.

Josh was not kept away from that work. He helped with irrigation, drove tractors and even chopped cotton while growing up. Joel explained to “The Denver Post” in 2017 that Josh was involved in the farm from an early age, adding, “I think that helped him with his work ethic. He's not afraid of hard work.”

Josh had his own explanation for the influence his father had on him. Speaking to ESPN in 2017, he recalled seeing Joel leave home before sunrise and return after the sun had gone down.

“He worked his tail off to provide for our family,” Josh said, later describing his father as “the most selfless man I know.”

LaVonne took a different professional route. She studied fashion design and merchandising at Cal Poly and later owned The Farmer's Daughter, a restaurant in Firebaugh. Her sons Josh and Jason sometimes helped there during their school lunch breaks.

LaVonne recalled having dishes piled up at the restaurant and said her sons would come in, help clear them and then head back to school.

The family's sporting life was just as busy. Joel coached Pop Warner football and local baseball, while LaVonne coached volleyball and basketball. With four children involved in different activities, weekends often meant driving around town to watch one sporting event after another.

How Did Joel And LaVonne Allen Support Josh Allen's Football Career?

One of the most memorable parts of Josh's childhood involved something that was not really an interview at all. When Josh was a young Pop Warner player, Joel would drive him to games and pretend to interview him. He used his cellphone as a microphone and acted as if his son had just finished playing in the Super Bowl.

Also, Josh remembered the routine while speaking to 13WHAM News in 2020. He said his father would “pretend to interview me like I had just won the Super Bowl.”

The family kept showing up as Josh moved through higher levels of football. Their support continued when he went to Wyoming, entered the 2018 NFL Draft and eventually became one of the Bills' biggest stars.

That dedication was something Josh highlighted himself after winning the 2024 AP NFL MVP award. During his acceptance speech at the NFL Honors ceremony on February 6, 2025, he thanked Joel and LaVonne for being there throughout his football career.

Josh said that across his more than 20 years of playing football, his parents had missed only about 15 games. That perhaps says more about Joel and LaVonne than any description of their parenting. They did not simply watch Josh become an NFL quarterback. They were there when he was a child on a California farm, at youth football games and during the years when his professional future was still far from certain.