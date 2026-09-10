Travis Kelce's new Cleveland-area home was supposed to offer privacy, peace and a connection to his roots. Instead, the $5.35 million property has reportedly created an unexpected issue with nearby residents. According to a report cited by Deuxmoi, plans to fence parts of the estate have raised concerns among neighbors who value their views of Lake Erie. The disagreement comes just months after Kelce made the historic Bratenahl property his newest home.

Travis Kelce's $5.35 million Cleveland estate draws attention

Kelce purchased The Moyenage, a sprawling Tudor-style estate in Bratenahl, Ohio, in March. The 21,000-square-foot mansion dates back to the late 19th century and sits on roughly 3.5 acres along Lake Erie.

The property is far more than a luxury home. It has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a theater, wine cellar, fitness center and sauna. There is also a separate two-bedroom guest cottage. One of the estate's standout spaces is a former ballroom that was once used as a Prohibition-era speakeasy and is now a game room.

The location also carries personal meaning for Kelce. He grew up in nearby Cleveland Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, making the move more than a simple real estate purchase.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast, Kelce explained why bringing his wife back to the area matters to him. “Getting Tay back to Cleveland and showing her my roots is always something I love doing,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast.

That connection has helped fuel interest in the couple's new home, but the reported fencing plans have shifted some of the attention toward the surrounding community.

Reported fencing plans put Travis Kelce's neighbors on edge

According to Deuxmoi, some neighbors are unhappy with the proposed fencing because they believe it could affect their views of the lake. A meeting was reportedly held to discuss the plans, which initially included fencing extending toward the beach.

That portion of the proposal has reportedly been dropped, potentially easing some of the concerns. Still, the situation highlights the challenge that can come with owning a high-profile property in a small waterfront community.

Bratenahl officials have welcomed Kelce and Swift while stressing the importance of privacy and good relations between residents. Mayor John Licastro previously described the village as a place where residents should feel comfortable while also respecting those around them.

“We take pride in being a welcoming community, where people can feel connected to their neighbors and also comfortable enjoying their private lives,” Licastro said. “Part of being a good neighbor is offering a warm welcome, and also giving people the privacy and space to simply be at home, no matter who lives next door.”

For now, the reaction appears mixed but far from hostile. The reported fencing dispute is the main point of tension surrounding Kelce's Cleveland property. As work continues, the final design could determine whether the issue fades away or becomes a bigger neighborhood debate.