Russell Wilson's move from the NFL field to the CBS studio has given fans a new way to watch the former Super Bowl champion. His early work on “The NFL Today” has already faced sharp reactions from some viewers, who have questioned his comfort and style on television. But his latest CBS appearance also showed a much more personal side. Wilson became emotional while discussing North Carolina State's painful loss to Vanderbilt, bringing back memories from the college program where he first made his name. The two moments offered a clear look at a very different stage of Wilson's football life.

Russell Wilson's New CBS Role Has Put His Television Style Under The Spotlight

Wilson is still settling into his new role after joining CBS for pregame and halftime coverage. Unlike his NFL career, he now has to break down football, explain key moments and connect with viewers from inside the studio.

Some fans have not been convinced by his early performances.

One viewer wrote, “Russell Wilson and Kyle Long are brutal on this pregame show lol”. Another posted, “I can't get behind Russell Wilson on the CBS team.”

Other comments focused on Wilson's appearance and presence on television. One fan wrote, “Russell Wilson is so awkward on TV and his haircut is even worse”. Another called him “annoying” before adding that Wilson “looks so uncomfortable at this commentating job”.

A separate viewer questioned his delivery, writing, “Could Russell Wilson sound any more phony?”

NC State graduates Bill Cowher and Russell Wilson weigh in on the last-second fumble trying to take a safety in the loss at Vanderbilt:



“That broke my heart, man,” Wilson said. pic.twitter.com/l6WHZttmWp — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) September 20, 2026

The reaction shows how different life can be for a former quarterback once the game is no longer in his hands. Wilson is still early in his CBS career, leaving him time to find his voice and become more comfortable in front of the camera.

Russell Wilson's Heartbreak For North Carolina State Explains Why The Moment Hit So Hard

The same CBS appearance also brought out an emotional side of Wilson because of what happened to his former college team.

North Carolina State suffered a painful loss to Vanderbilt after CJ Bailey fumbled in the end zone on the final play. The Wolfpack had been protecting a 33-30 lead with only seconds remaining when the mistake turned into a defensive touchdown.

Wilson understood the situation from a quarterback's point of view, but his reaction went beyond football analysis.

“Just chuck it,” Wilson said. “Have a guy run down the sidelines, just chuck it out of bounds. That broke my heart, man.”

That history explains why the loss struck Wilson so deeply. His CBS role may be introducing him to a new audience, but his reaction to North Carolina State showed that some football memories remain personal long after a player leaves the field.