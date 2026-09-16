Patrick Mahomes did not need a long speech to make his return to the NFL iconic. After helping the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 31-10, he shared a moment with Chiefs co-owner Tavia Hunt. Hunt asked about Mahomes surgically repaired knee, and Mahomes gave a simple answer that summed up what the night meant to him. “I'm good. Glad to be back out there.” After 274 days away from game action, Mahomes had finally returned to the field and helped the Chiefs open the 2026 season with a win.

Mahomes finally makes his return

Mahomes entered the game with plenty of attention on his left knee. He tore his ACL and LCL during a December 2025 game against the Los Angeles Chargers and underwent surgery the following day. His long rehab kept him away from the field for months before he made his return against Denver.

The quarterback made his presence felt early. He finished 15 of 27 passing for 184 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added another touchdown on the ground with a 15-yard run that gave the Chiefs an early lead.

Mahomes hugged members of the Hunt family as he made his way toward the locker room. When Tavia asked about his knee, he reassured her before moving on with his teammates. The short exchange later drew attention after Yahoo Sports reporter Jori Epstein shared the clip on X.

Patrick Mahomes opens up about his return

The win did not mean Mahomes felt completely comfortable. He admitted that he was nervous about taking a hit on the repaired knee, despite all the work he had put into his recovery.

“If I was going to say I was nervous for anything, it was getting hit on it. But I just wanted to play. I've done so much rehab and so much work to put myself in this position,” Mahomes said in an interview with Sky Sports.

Mahomes knew his passing game could have been better, too. He said he forced some throws early and wanted to regain his balance and rhythm.

The Chiefs did not need him to carry the offense alone. Kenneth Walker III ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, while Kansas City's defense held Denver to 176 total yards.

For Mahomes, the night marked the first step after months of work. “I got to be better in the pass game,” he said.