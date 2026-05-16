The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially locked up a huge name from their 2026 NFL Draft class. First-round offensive tackle Max Iheanachor has reportedly signed his rookie contract, ending speculation around his status before the season begins. The move gives Pittsburgh another important building block on offense as the franchise continues reshaping its roster. With training camp approaching, the Steelers have now secured a player expected to play a major role in protecting their offense for years ahead.

Pittsburgh Steelers secure Max Iheanachor with fully guaranteed rookie contract

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Steelers signed Iheanachor to a four-year rookie contract after selecting him with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The reported deal is worth $20.692 million and is fully guaranteed, including a signing bonus of $11.598 million.

The contract signals strong faith from Pittsburgh in the young offensive tackle's future. The Steelers have faced pressure to improve their offensive line in recent seasons, making Iheanachor's signing an important offseason move. By getting their first-round pick under contract early, the organization has removed uncertainty around one of its biggest draft investments.

At 22 years old, Iheanachor enters the NFL after building a steady football journey that turned heads during his college years. He first played at East Los Angeles Community College from 2021 to 2022 before transferring to Arizona State, where he spent three seasons improving his game and becoming a dependable force on the offensive line.

Max Iheanachor's Arizona State rise explains why Steelers invested heavily in him

Before reaching the NFL, Iheanachor was viewed as one of the better offensive tackle prospects in college football.He was a three-star recruit and was listed as the third-best junior college offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Los Angeles, California.

His profile had been significantly improved by his development at Arizona State. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honours in 2025 after solid play as right tackle. The Athletic's draft analyst Dane Brugler also listed him as the No. 7 offensive lineman prospect in the 2026 draft class.

Across his college career, Iheanachor appeared in 32 games for Arizona State, showing consistency and durability. While the Steelers have now finalized his deal, the franchise still reportedly has three unsigned picks remaining from the 2026 NFL Draft, meaning more roster updates could arrive soon.