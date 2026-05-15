The Detroit Lions are expected to be among the strongest contenders in the NFC again in 2026, but one part of their newly released schedule is already drawing attention. Soon after the NFL unveiled the full slate, fans and analysts noticed a difficult challenge waiting late in the season. Three of Detroit's final four games will come against NFC North rivals, with all of those key division matchups taking place on the road.

Detroit Lions face a difficult road run late in the 2026 NFL season

The Lions could be heading into one of the hardest endings to a season in the league. During the final weeks, Dan Campbell's team will travel to face the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears. Since division games often decide playoff seeding and titles, many believe this stretch could test Detroit physically and mentally just before the postseason begins.

The concern gained more attention after Sports Illustrated included Detroit among eight NFL teams that were “screwed” by the league because of scheduling challenges. Analyst Conor Orr questioned why all of the Lions' road division games were packed into such a short period.

“I suppose I cannot complain too much about this one, given that the NFL has done almost precisely what I asked it to do: punish teams that have a very easy strength of schedule in other ways. However, my rub with the Detroit schedule is incredibly specific. Just like I despise that both Rams-Seahawks games are within a three-week stretch to end the season, I really dislike all of Detroit's road divisional games coming between Weeks 15 and 18,” writes Conor Orr.

He added, “The Lions travel to Minnesota, Green Bay and Chicago all within the stretch of a month, creating a frantic period just before the playoffs in which the entire NFC North could change in complexion.”

Detroit Lions' recent history explains why the tough finish matters

The discussion around Detroit's schedule also comes from what the team experienced in recent seasons. In 2024, the Lions had to beat the Vikings in the final regular-season game to secure the NFC North title. That close finish showed how important late division games can become when playoff hopes are on the line.

Orr also argued that the league may need to spread division games more evenly across the season instead of placing several critical matchups together. “By creating such stretches, there's a higher chance Detroit punches itself out as it did during the disappointing 2024 run that finished with the Lions getting waxed by the Commanders in the playoffs,” he wrote. For Detroit, surviving this demanding road run may end up shaping how far the team can go in 2026.