The New England Patriots suffered a heartbreaking 13-10 loss in their season opener to the Seattle Seahawks after letting a 10-0 lead in the fourth quarter. Three interceptions on New England's final three possessions made Drake Maye the center of attention of the collapse. The errors turned the game and left little to excuse. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel set his expectations after the loss, while Maye took the blame for his choices. That was a painful lesson learned, as New England will need greater decision-making from its QB in the closing moments if it's going to compete at an elite level.

Mike Vrabel's Blunt Message To Drake Maye Comes After Three Costly Fourth-Quarter Picks

Maye had played patiently for much of the night, but that approach disappeared when the game tightened. His first interception came on a deep attempt toward Romeo Doubs. The next came when a pass intended for DeMario Douglas was tipped and intercepted.

The final mistake proved even more damaging. With 26 seconds remaining and the Patriots inside Seattle territory, Maye moved to his right and tried to find Mack Hollins in the end zone. Josh Jobe intercepted the pass, ending New England's chance to force overtime.

Vrabel did not hide from the biggest issue facing his quarterback.

"We want to be aggressive, not reckless. You can't throw three interceptions. Drake knows that," Mike Vrabel said.

The message was direct, but it also pointed toward a larger expectation. Maye is no longer being viewed simply as a young quarterback learning the NFL. The Patriots believe he can lead a team with serious championship ambitions, which makes decision-making in critical moments increasingly important.

Drake Maye's Honest Reaction Shows Why Mike Vrabel's Comments Could Matter Going Forward

Maye did not try to shift the blame after the loss. Instead, he admitted that his impatience played a major role in the fourth-quarter collapse.

"I thought we had the game under control," Maye said. "I thought we had a good plan to try to start chipping away and be patient. Lost patience and it cost us, decisions that cost us the game on my part, on my end. I vow to myself to be better and realize it's a long season. But at the same time, you can't have those. It's unacceptable."

That self-criticism could become an important part of Maye's development. His arm strength and mobility give him the tools to make difficult plays, but knowing when not to force a throw can separate a talented quarterback from a reliable one.

The New England Patriots now have time to reset before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. For Maye, the biggest lesson from Seattle may be simple: when the game is in his hands, patience can matter just as much as aggression.