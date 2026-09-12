Michael Irvin is not buying the complaints surrounding the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility. While some former players have questioned the public tours that bring fans close to the team's training areas, the Cowboys legend sees a much bigger picture. For Irvin, the tours represent part of the business model Jerry Jones built around the franchise. He believes players should recognize how much that growth has changed their earning power instead of focusing on the inconvenience of waving at visitors. His message comes as questions continue to surround the unusual setup at The Star in Frisco.

Michael Irvin Explains What Cowboys Players Missed When They Criticized The Star

The debate centers on The Star, the Cowboys' sprawling campus in Frisco. Unlike a traditional practice facility, it combines football operations with offices, retail and fan experiences.

That difference is central to Irvin's argument.

The Hall of Fame receiver believes Jones understood years ago that a practice facility could become more than a cost for the organization. By placing the Cowboys in a major commercial development, Jones created another way for the franchise to make money while keeping fans connected to the team.

Irvin was particularly frustrated by complaints about fans taking tours while players practice.

“I think [Jerry Jones has] done his job. … The Dallas Cowboys should win the NFC East!” @stephenasmith believes the Dallas Cowboys could be serious contenders this year ???? pic.twitter.com/P6z1Hm28GT — First Take (@FirstTake) September 1, 2026

“I get players going, and I hear them complain, talking about, ‘Well, you know, oh, at practice, man, we got people always having tours, you got to wave at people.' I'm like, are you joking? Are you shitting me?”

For Irvin, the bigger issue is the enormous change in NFL salaries. He compared the money players make today with what stars earned during his playing days.

“Yeah, that's how we got the number from when I'm making six, seven, eight million a year to these jokers making 50, 60 million dollars a year! And you damn complaining 'cause you got to wave?!”

Jerry Jones' Business Vision Gives Michael Irvin Another Reason To Defend Him

Irvin's comments highlight a major shift in how NFL teams operate. The modern Cowboys are not simply a football team with a practice field. The Star has become a destination that brings together players, businesses, fans and visitors.

That commercial strategy is also why Jones has shown little interest in changing the tours. When ESPN's Kalyn Kahler raised concerns about player complaints, Jones dismissed the idea that the tours were a serious problem.

The financial argument makes Irvin's position easier to understand. Dallas has become one of the NFL's most valuable franchises, while elite players now command contracts that would have been difficult to imagine during Irvin's career.

For him, the occasional wave toward a passing group of fans is a small price to pay for the business success that followed.

His final message left little room for debate:

“I'd rather wave and take home the 60! Stop doing dumb stuff like that!”