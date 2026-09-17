Josh Allen's first touchdown at the new Highmark Stadium should have been the main story from the Buffalo Bills' Week 2 clash with the Detroit Lions. Instead, the night started with an unexpected moment that quickly caught fans' attention. Canada's national anthem was played before the game even though the matchup featured two US teams. The decision led to confusion among some Buffalo supporters who questioned why “O Canada” was part of the pregame ceremony. Soon after Allen gave the home crowd a moment to remember by making history inside the Bills' new home.

The Canadian Anthem Moment Leaves Buffalo Bills Fans Asking Questions Before Kickoff

The Buffalo Bills included “O Canada” alongside “The Star-Spangled Banner” before their first regular-season game at the new stadium. Canadian band Barenaked Ladies performed the anthem, but the choice quickly became a talking point among fans.

Some supporters questioned why Canada's anthem was being played before a game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

One fan wrote, “You guys play in the United States don't need to sing the Canadian national anthem.”

Another wrote, “Are the @BuffaloBills a Canadian team? What the H is the @NFL doing playing the Canadian National Anthem? You suck!!! Turned the channel!!”

The decision was linked to the Buffalo Bills' long relationship with Canadian fans. The team has made Southern Ontario and Toronto an important part of its business strategy, with supporters regularly traveling across the border for games.

Bills president of business operations Pete Guelli explained the reason behind the approach, saying, “For us, it's all about the business.”

Josh Allen. Dawson Knox. 21-0 Bills ????



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He also said the effort had been planned before recent geopolitical tensions and would remain part of the team's wider market strategy.

Josh Allen Gives Detroit Lions Clash A Historic Moment At New Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills opened the game with the ball and drove into Detroit territory. Allen rushed for 14 yards before finishing the drive himself with a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line.

That made Allen the first player to score a touchdown in the new Highmark Stadium, giving the quarterback a place in the venue's history from its very first regular-season game.

For Allen, the moment carried extra weight. The former NFL MVP has grown into one of the most important players in Buffalo Bills history, making him a natural figure to deliver the stadium's first points.

The quarterback added another big play on Buffalo's second drive. Joshua Palmer broke free down the middle, and Allen found him for a 43-yard touchdown.

That play pushed the Buffalo Bills ahead 14-0 and gave the home crowd another reason to celebrate.