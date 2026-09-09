Dianna Russini is entering the 2026 NFL season without a publicly confirmed media home, but her time away from the spotlight may be nearing an end. The longtime NFL insider left The Athletic in April after scrutiny surrounding her undisclosed relationship with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. Months later, reports suggest Russini is considering multiple opportunities and could soon return to sports media. Her next move may also determine when and how she finally addresses the controversy that changed the course of her career. For now, the biggest question is where she will land next.

Dianna Russini Is Planning A Comeback And Waiting For The Right Opportunity

Russini remains a media free agent after leaving The Athletic on April 14, even though her contract was originally scheduled to run through June 30. Before joining The Athletic in 2023, she spent eight years at ESPN and became one of the NFL's most recognizable insiders.

That reputation appears to have kept the door open for a return.

Front Office Sports reported on September 3 that Russini is "absolutely" planning a comeback and has been discussing several opportunities. The possibilities reportedly range from another NFL insider role to a position that would put more emphasis on her personality.

Page Six also reported that Russini has multiple offers under consideration. She reportedly turned down interview requests from major networks, podcasts and reality television programs while the controversy was unfolding.

For now, though, there is an important difference between having interest from potential employers and actually having a new job. No outlet has publicly announced Russini as its latest hire.

That leaves her future open as the 2026 season gets underway.

Dianna Russini's Next Job Could Give Her The Platform To Finally Address Mike Vrabel

The controversy that followed Russini and Vrabel remains central to the story of her departure.

The Athletic conducted an internal review of Russini's work and disclosure practices. The review examined 903 articles and 77 videos and found little evidence that her reporting had been biased in Vrabel's favor. However, it found that she had failed to disclose her personal relationship with the Patriots coach, creating a conflict that violated company standards.

Russini has continued to stand behind her reporting. Her resignation was presented as a decision to step away rather than allow the controversy to define her career.

Now, her next job could provide the setting for her long-awaited response.

According to the New York Post report cited by Mike Florio, Russini plans to address the controversy after securing her next position. The reported goal is to "speak on the matter and move past it once and for all."

That could make her eventual return especially significant. Her first major public comments would come after months away from the NFL media spotlight, giving her a chance to explain her side in her own words.

Until that happens, Russini's comeback remains unfinished. She appears to have opportunities waiting, but her next decision could determine both where her career goes and how the public remembers the controversy that pushed her away from the NFL spotlight.